UK troops must prepare ‘to fight in Europe again,’ says army chief

British troops must be prepared to “fight in Europe once again” to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the new army chief said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders wrote to soldiers about what the future holds after he took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday.

He said: “There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.

“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”

It comes after PM Boris Johnson returned from a visit to Ukraine with a warning that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war”.

The war in Ukraine “could take years” to come to an end, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has visited soldiers on the front line in Mykolaiv to hand out medals.

He said: “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”