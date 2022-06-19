Ukraine news – live: UK troops must prepare ‘to fight in Europe again,’ says army chief
It comes as PM Boris Johnson said he expects that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will be ‘a long war’
British troops must be prepared to “fight in Europe once again” to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the new army chief said.
General Sir Patrick Sanders wrote to soldiers about what the future holds after he took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday.
He said: “There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.
“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”
It comes after PM Boris Johnson returned from a visit to Ukraine with a warning that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war”.
The war in Ukraine “could take years” to come to an end, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has visited soldiers on the front line in Mykolaiv to hand out medals.
He said: “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”
ICYMI: Zelensky visits front-line cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa
In case you missed it...
President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Ukraine’s southern frontline for the first time.
Visiting the city of Mykolaiv on Saturday, he inspected damaged buildings and met soldiers, officials and health workers.
The Ukrainian leader also visited the western city of Odesa, which has been subjected to constant Russian shelling since the war began.
Both cities are targets in Russia’s efforts to seize the Black Sea coast.
Aisha Rimi reports:
Zelensky hails ‘brave’ soldiers on visit to frontline as Russia sends more troops
The Ukrainian president made unannounced visits to several cities where there had been heavy fighting
Russian troops to advance toward Kharkiv – Ukraine official
The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine‘s interior ministry said today.
“Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city,” Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine’s national television.
Reporting by Reuters
UK troops must prepare ‘to fight in Europe again,’ says army chief
British troops must be prepared to “fight in Europe once again” to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the new army chief said.
General Sir Patrick Sanders wrote to soldiers about what the future holds after he took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday.
He said: “There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.
“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”
One person dies in missile attack on Novomoskovsk fuel depot
One person was killed after a fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded today.
The depot was hit with three Russian missiles, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.
Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, he said.
Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Mr Reznichenko added.
Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.
War in Ukraine kills 33,600 Russian invading troops
A total of about 33,600 Russian troops have died during their invasion of Ukraine.
This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
War in Ukraine ‘could take years to finish’ - Nato’s Jen Stoltenberg
The war in Ukraine “could take years” to come to an end, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.
He told the German weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag: “We must prepare for the fact that it could take years.
“We must not let up in supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices.”
Earlier this week, he said that a Nato summit later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to Nato standard gear.
Third US military volunteer in Ukraine is missing
A third American volunteer fighting in Ukraine has been reported as missing amid concerns that all three may have been captured by Russian or pro-Russian forces.
The family of the former Marine Corps officer Grady Kurpasi disclosed that he had been missing in the Kherson area since late April following the earlier disclosure that two other American military veterans had lost contact with their families.
5 civilians killed, 12 injured in a Ukrainian bombardment of Donetsk
Five civilians were killed and 12 injured in a Ukrainian bombardment of the eastern separatist city of Donetsk, local authorities said on Saturday (18 June).
They wrote on Telegram: “As a result of the bombardment by Ukrainian forces, five people were killed and 12 others were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”
Russian forces threaten resistance with death penalty in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian forces are attempting to suppress local resistance with the introduction of the death penalty.
“Ukrainian guerillas will continue to resist,” he said, according to The Kyiv Independent.
Meanwhile, in a post on Telegram, the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said “the occupiers are trying to intimidate the local population and suppress any resistance movement by imposing the death penalty”.
“But Ukrainian guerrillas will continue to resist,” it added. “At this time, the occupiers continue to fight among themselves for power and finances.”
Germany to send additional howitzers to Ukraine in coming weeks
German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Saturday that Germany will send additional howitzers to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
She added that MLR systems were also on their way, according to The Kyiv Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies