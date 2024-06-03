Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv fires US weapon inside Russia as Zelensky accuses China of ‘sabotage’
Zelensky says China helping Putin by asking other countries to not attend peace talks
Russian sources claim Ukraine has fired US-made weapons inside Russia’s Belgorod for the first time as Washington lifted the ban on using its ammunition on Moscow.
Ukrainian forces reportedly used the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars), which is a light multiple rocket launcher, to hit bordering Belgorod city, claimed Russian defence ministry and Russian military bloggers.
Last week, the US allowed Ukraine a limited right to use US-made weapons at military targets inside Russia as Russian forces intensified their offensive on Ukrainian cities and villages.
This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of helping Russia to disrupt an upcoming Swiss-organised peace conference on the war in Ukraine.
Speaking at Asia’s premier security conference, Mr Zelensky said that China is pressuring other countries and their leaders not to attend the upcoming talks. He did not say which ones.
“Regrettably this is unfortunate that such a big independent powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin,” he said at a news conference at the Shangri-La Dialogue defence forum.
ICYMI: Ukraine says it downs 24 Russia-launched attack drones
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 24 of the 25 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said this morning.
Russia also launched an Iskander-K cruise missile towards Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and an anti-aircraft guided missile, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It did not say what happened to the missiles.
Zelensky thanks Philippines for backing Kyiv’s ‘sovereignty and territorial integrity'
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Philippines president for backing Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he reached Manila for a bilateral visit.
“I am grateful to the Philippines for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its clear position on Russia’s aggression against our country, and for supporting important UN resolutions,” he said on X, sharing photos from his visit.
Mr Zelensky said Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year “to strengthen bilateral cooperation”. “We discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of Southeast Asian countries being represented there,” he said.
“I am pleased that the Philippines will participate in the Summit. We also talked about bilateral cooperation, particularly Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Philippines,” Mr Zelensky said.
Energy shutdowns hit Ukraine after Russian attacks target infrastructure
Ukraine imposed emergency power shutdowns in most of the country yesterday, a day after Russia unleashed large-scale attacks on energy infrastructure and claimed it made gains in the eastern Donetsk province.
The shutdowns were in place in all but three regions of Ukraine following Saturday’s drone and missile attack on energy targets that injured at least 19 people.
Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo said the shutdowns affected both industrial and household consumers.
Sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid in recent weeks have forced the government to institute nationwide rolling blackouts. Without adequate air defences to counter assaults and allow for repairs, though, the shortages could still worsen as need spikes in late summer and the bitter-cold winter.
ICYMI: Putin’s forces killed his brother. He takes revenge using hundreds of suicide drones to blow Russian troops up
Askold Krushelnycky visits the concealed base of the ‘Barney Unit’ in eastern Ukraine.
Created by Stepan Barna in the wake of the death on the front line of his older brother Oleh, its drone operators claim to have achieved more than 100 kills
Read Askold’s piece in full here:
The Ukraine politician avenging his brother’s death with hi-tech ‘suicide drones’
Askold Krushelnycky visits the concealed base of the ‘Barney Unit’ in eastern Ukraine. Created by Stepan Barna in the wake of the death on the front line of his older brother Oleh, its drone operators claim to have achieved more than 100 kills
Zelensky thanks Philippine leader for participation in peace talks
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Philippine counterpart president Ferdinand Marcos Jr for Manila’s participation in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland later this month.
Mr Zelensky made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with the Philippine leader. It was not immediately clear who would be in the Philippine delegation that attends the summit.
The Ukrainian war-time leader is in the Philippines today marking a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine.
He arrived unannounced and under heavy security in Manila late yesterday after speaking over the weekend at the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore.
ICYMI: Zelensky accuses China of helping Russia sabotage Ukraine peace summit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of helping Russia to disrupt an upcoming peace conference on the war in Ukraine.
Speaking at Asia’s premier security conference in Singapore, Mr Zelensky alleged Russia had been using Chinese diplomats in the wider Asian region to influence and dissuade countries from attending the peace summit, due to be held in Burgenstock Resort, central Switzerland, on 15 and 16 June.
Full report:
Nearly 1,000 people honor a young Ukrainian journalist and volunteer combat medic killed in action
Nearly 1,000 people attended a ceremony Sunday honoring the memory of Ukrainian journalist Iryna Tsybukh, who was killed in action while serving as a volunteer combat medic a few days before her 26th birthday.
Tsybukh was killed while on rotation in the Kharkiv area, where Russia started its offensive nearly a month ago.
Full report:
Nearly 1,000 people honor a young Ukrainian journalist and volunteer combat medic killed in action
Nearly 1,000 people have attended a ceremony honoring the memory of Ukrainian journalist Iryna Tsybukh, who was killed in action while serving as a volunteer combat medic
Zelensky meets heads of state in Singapore, seeks support for security summit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that diplomacy - in the form of a peace summit later this month - was the best way to end a "cruel war" that has killed thousands in his country since 2022.
In an address at the security conference in Singapore, Zelensky said 106 countries and organisations had signed on for the peace summit in Switzerland, but noted it was disappointing that some world leaders had not yet offered their support. Russia was trying to disrupt the peace efforts, he said.
"We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony," Zelensky said.
He later told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing would not attend the summit.
"China, unfortunately ... is working for countries not to come to the peace summit," he said.
