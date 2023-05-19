✕ Close Zelensky welcomed with military honours as he visits Germany

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the leaders of the world’s advanced democracies for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in person, Reuters reported, citing a European Union source.

The nations were set to unleash new sanctions against Russia as they gathered for the G7 summit in a symbolic backdrop for their effort to make Moscow end the war.

The UK will ban Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel, while the US will add 70 entities to its export blacklist.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said its forces repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Thursday.

While Russia boosted its forces in the city and attacked suburbs to the north and south, Ukraine’s forces advanced up to one 1km, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.

It comes as explosions rocked cities across Ukraine overnight as millions were subject to air raid alerts ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive.