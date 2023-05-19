Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky to make surprise appearance in person at G7 summit in Japan
G7 nations to announce more sanctions on Russia during their summit in Hiroshima
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the leaders of the world’s advanced democracies for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in person, Reuters reported, citing a European Union source.
The nations were set to unleash new sanctions against Russia as they gathered for the G7 summit in a symbolic backdrop for their effort to make Moscow end the war.
The UK will ban Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel, while the US will add 70 entities to its export blacklist.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said its forces repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Thursday.
While Russia boosted its forces in the city and attacked suburbs to the north and south, Ukraine’s forces advanced up to one 1km, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.
It comes as explosions rocked cities across Ukraine overnight as millions were subject to air raid alerts ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive.
Zelensky to attend G7 summit in person
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in person, a European Union source told Reuters.
Earlier, the Japanese officials said that Mr Zelensky would join virtually.
Putin clashes with own finance minister over damage done to Russian economy by oil sanctions
Vladimir Putin has shot down concerns of his own finance minister who acknowledged “a problem” with Russia’s energy revenues, underscoring the damage done by Western sanctions to its economy.
In a televised meeting chaired by President Putin through a video link, Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Russia’s revenues from oil and gas have taken a hit, blaming deep discounts offered to countries following the Ukraine invasion.
“Russia’s non-energy revenues are on track for growth as planned, with the potential for a small surplus by year-end, but there is a problem with energy revenues,” said Mr Siluanov.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Putin clashes with own finance minister over damage done to Russian economy by oil sanctions
Putin appears to downplay Anton Siluanov’s concerns by saying the situation is ‘absolutely stable’
US signals to European allies it won’t stop them from sending F-16s to Ukraine
The Biden administration has conveyed to European allies in recent weeks that Washington will allow the export of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, CNN reported, citing sources.
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congress members and allies urging the administration to help Ukraine procure the jets in order to counter aggressive Russian attacks.
Several European countries have a supply of the US-made F-16s and have expressed willingness to export some of them to Ukraine. But the US would have to approve that third-party transfer because of the jets’ sensitive US technology.
While the US remains reluctant to send any of its own F-16s to Kyiv, US officials told CNN that the administration is prepared to approve the export of the jets to Ukraine if that is what allies decide to do with their supply.
US lawmakers and congressional staffers have joined in the F-16 lobbying campaign, urging the administration to provide the jets to Ukraine.
“As a bipartisan group of lawmakers, we view the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine as essential for providing Kyiv with the air support capability required to fully defend their nation against Russia’s unprovoked, illegal, and brutal invasion, and to make the territorial gains necessary to reclaim their country,” a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to president Joe Biden.
UK-supplied cruise missiles have been used by Ukraine, confirms Wallace
Ukrainian forces have used UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian targets, Ben Wallace has confirmed.
The defence secretary suggested the Storm Shadow missiles could help provide some of the same capabilities to strike at Russian positions behind the front line.
The UK confirmed it would supply the weapons to Ukraine earlier this month.
Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky has lobbied Western leaders to supply Nato fighter jets to his nation, particularly F-16s which the UK does not possess.
At a press conference at the UK’s Permanent Joint HQ in Northwood with his Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Arild Gram, Mr Wallace said: “It is my understanding that it (Storm Shadow) has been used since we announced its deployment to Ukraine.”
More here.
UK-supplied cruise missiles have been used by Ukraine, confirms Wallace
The Storm Shadow missile has been used by Ukrainian forces, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
Accounting error overvalued Ukraine weapons aid by $3bn - report
The Pentagon reportedly overestimated the value of the missiles, ammunition and other equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3bn, an error that may pave the way for more weapons being sent to Kyiv.
The error was the result of assigning a higher than warranted value on weaponry that was taken from US stocks and then shipped to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing two senior defence officials.
“We’ve discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we’ve given” to Ukraine, one of the defence officials said.
Congress is being notified of the accounting adjustment, the sources said.
Since August 2021, the US has sent weapons valued at about $21.1bn to Ukraine from its stockpiles.
Russia sent waves of drones toward Kyiv, says military
The head of Kyiv’s military administration said Russian forces had sent waves of drones toward the capital.
This was the 10th attack this month and the second in less than 24 hours.
“This Kremlin tactic is an attempt to overwhelm our anti-aircraft forces and put psychological pressure on civilians. It won’t happen!” Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram.
“All air targets sent toward Kyiv were destroyed by our anti-aircraft defences.”
The military had warned that central regions and Kyiv were at risk from drones.
Air raid alerts throughout Ukraine
Air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine early today, with some areas later reporting explosions and officials saying anti-aircraft units were pressed into action in several regions.
The alerts extended to all regions of the country for about an hour from 2 am (local time).
However, there were no reports of strikes on infrastructure or civilian targets and no indications of casualties as the alerts were withdrawn in Kyiv and in central and southern regions.
Politics explained: Why does Japan matter to the UK?
Rishi Sunak is in Tokyo to announce a new defence partnership with Japan and support £18bn of private business deals, and will then join in the wider G7 talks with the other leaders, from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States. They’ll be focusing on strategy towards Russia and China, with an obvious focus on the war in Ukraine, writes Sean O’Grady.
Why does Japan matter to the UK?
As Rishi Sunak heads to Hiroshima, he and his Japanese counterpart have much to discuss says Sean O’Grady
Russia extends detention of US consular worker by three months
A Russian court on Thursday extended by three months the detention of a former employee of the US consulate in Vladivostok on charges of cooperating with a foreign state.
The US state department has condemned the arrest of Robert Shonov, which was reported this week. He was detained in Vladivostok on the Pacific coast and brought to Moscow.
The specifics of the charges haven’t been reported, including Shonov’s alleged actions or what country he was suspected of cooperating with.
Russia extends detention of US consular worker by three months
A Russian court has extended by three months the detention of a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok on charges of cooperating with a foreign state
