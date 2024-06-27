Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces launch 100 deadly glide bombs and dozens of drones across frontline

Warrants come as Russia has again stepped up its long-range assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Alexander Butler
Thursday 27 June 2024 07:00 BST
Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Vladimir Putin’s troops have launched around 100 deadly glide bombs and dozens of drones across the border with Ukraine over the past day.

Russia had launched 96 glide bombs, two missile strikes, 4000 shells and 44 kamikaze drones over the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian army.

A glide bomb is a standard air-dropped bomb modified to be launched from a distance rather than directly over the target - with some weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

It comes as Russia’s former defence minister and a leading general have been slapped with arrest warrants over attacks on civilian targets amounting to war crimes in Ukraine by a top international court.

Sergei Shoigu, the former Russian defence minister, and General Valery Gerasimov are suspected of having committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine, The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) said.

Judges had found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023”, the ICC said.

China says it firmly opposes EU sanctions against its firms over Russian links

China firmly opposes the European Union’s inclusion of some Chinese firms in a 14th package of sanctions on Russia, its commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The move has a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations, the ministry said, adding it urges the bloc to “unconditionally” stop sanctioning Chinese firms.

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 07:00

EU countries agree sanctions on Belarus to plug 'biggest loophole' in Russian measure

European Union countries agreed a sanctions package against Belarus on Wednesday, EU diplomats and Belgium said, to try to close off a route to avoiding restrictions on Russia.

The EU adopted this week its 14th package of sanctions to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which included clauses that increased responsibility on EU companies exporting via non-EU countries.

“This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including combating circumvention of sanctions,” Belgium, which holds the EU presidency until the end of June, said on X.

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 06:00

Closed-door trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich begins in Russia as case denounced as sham

Mr Gershkovich faces a 20-year sentence if convicted on charges decried as politically motivated

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 05:00

Watch from court as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial in Russia for spying

Watch live from outside court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial.

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 04:00

US ambassador calls China's tech support for Russia during Ukraine invasion a 'major mistake'

The U_S_ ambassador to Beijing says China's support for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by providing technology for missiles and other weaponry is a “major mistake.”

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 03:00

Russian glide bombs are obliterating front-line Ukraine towns

It took a year for Russia to obliterate Bakhmut, where the bombs were first used

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 02:00

Has Russia just dropped a deadly new 3,000kg glide bomb in Ukraine?

‘If a glide bomb hits then you’ve just got no hope’

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 01:00

A Ukrainian author turned soldier has a stark warning for the West: ‘Be prepared for war with Russia’

Tom Watling speaks to Oleksandr Mykhed about his new book describing the reality of Russia’s invasion of his homeland

Alexander Butler27 June 2024 00:01

Trump military aides say they’ve given him detailed plan to pressure Ukraine into peace talks with Putin

Proposal would see US use leverage to force Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate

Alexander Butler26 June 2024 23:00

Top international court issues arrest warrants for senior Russian officials over alleged war crimes

The International Criminal Court alleges Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov are guilty of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Alexander Butler26 June 2024 22:00

