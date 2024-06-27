Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces launch 100 deadly glide bombs and dozens of drones across frontline
Warrants come as Russia has again stepped up its long-range assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
Vladimir Putin’s troops have launched around 100 deadly glide bombs and dozens of drones across the border with Ukraine over the past day.
Russia had launched 96 glide bombs, two missile strikes, 4000 shells and 44 kamikaze drones over the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian army.
A glide bomb is a standard air-dropped bomb modified to be launched from a distance rather than directly over the target - with some weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.
It comes as Russia’s former defence minister and a leading general have been slapped with arrest warrants over attacks on civilian targets amounting to war crimes in Ukraine by a top international court.
Sergei Shoigu, the former Russian defence minister, and General Valery Gerasimov are suspected of having committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine, The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) said.
Judges had found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023”, the ICC said.
China says it firmly opposes EU sanctions against its firms over Russian links
China firmly opposes the European Union’s inclusion of some Chinese firms in a 14th package of sanctions on Russia, its commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
The move has a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations, the ministry said, adding it urges the bloc to “unconditionally” stop sanctioning Chinese firms.
EU countries agree sanctions on Belarus to plug 'biggest loophole' in Russian measure
European Union countries agreed a sanctions package against Belarus on Wednesday, EU diplomats and Belgium said, to try to close off a route to avoiding restrictions on Russia.
The EU adopted this week its 14th package of sanctions to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which included clauses that increased responsibility on EU companies exporting via non-EU countries.
“This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including combating circumvention of sanctions,” Belgium, which holds the EU presidency until the end of June, said on X.
Closed-door trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich begins in Russia as case denounced as sham
Closed-door trial of US journalist begins in Russia as case denounced as sham
Mr Gershkovich faces a 20-year sentence if convicted on charges decried as politically motivated
Watch from court as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial in Russia for spying
Watch live from court as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial in Russia
Watch live from outside court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial.
US ambassador calls China's tech support for Russia during Ukraine invasion a 'major mistake'
US ambassador calls China's tech support for Russia during Ukraine invasion a 'major mistake'
The U_S_ ambassador to Beijing says China's support for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by providing technology for missiles and other weaponry is a “major mistake.”
Russian glide bombs are obliterating front-line Ukraine towns
Russian glide bombs are obliterating front-line Ukraine towns. There’s more to come
It took a year for Russia to obliterate Bakhmut, where the bombs were first used
Has Russia just dropped a deadly new 3,000kg glide bomb in Ukraine?
Has Russia just dropped a deadly new 3,000kg glide bomb in Ukraine?
‘If a glide bomb hits then you’ve just got no hope’
A Ukrainian author turned soldier has a stark warning for the West: ‘Be prepared for war with Russia’
Ukrainian author and soldier warns the West: ‘War is coming to you’
Tom Watling speaks to Oleksandr Mykhed about his new book describing the reality of Russia’s invasion of his homeland
Trump military aides say they’ve given him detailed plan to pressure Ukraine into peace talks with Putin
Trump military aides give him plan to pressure Ukraine into peace talks with Putin
Proposal would see US use leverage to force Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate
Top international court issues arrest warrants for senior Russian officials over alleged war crimes
Top international court issues arrest warrants for senior Russian officials
The International Criminal Court alleges Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov are guilty of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments