North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived at Russia’s far east spaceport where he will hold weapons talks with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin arrived a short while earlier for the summit at the Vostochny cosmodrome, Russia’s prominent rocket launch site.

And, massive explosions rocked Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard in Crimea’s Sevastopol this morning after an apparent Ukrainian missile strike hit the facility.

The attack on the major naval city took place around 3am and according to a local Russian-installed official injured 24 people.

Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.

Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev blamed the attack on “the enemy”, commonly used to refer to Ukraine by the Kremlin and its officials particularly for attacks on its territories or Russia-controlled territory.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack but it says striking Crimean infrastructure helps its counteroffensive against Russia.