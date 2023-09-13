Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin and Kim shake hands for 40 seconds as weapons talks begin
Russian president offers to help North Korea with controversial satellite programme: ‘That’s why we’re here’
Russia’s war in Ukraine
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived at Russia’s far east spaceport where he will hold weapons talks with Vladimir Putin.
Mr Putin arrived a short while earlier for the summit at the Vostochny cosmodrome, Russia’s prominent rocket launch site.
And, massive explosions rocked Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard in Crimea’s Sevastopol this morning after an apparent Ukrainian missile strike hit the facility.
The attack on the major naval city took place around 3am and according to a local Russian-installed official injured 24 people.
Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.
Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev blamed the attack on “the enemy”, commonly used to refer to Ukraine by the Kremlin and its officials particularly for attacks on its territories or Russia-controlled territory.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack but it says striking Crimean infrastructure helps its counteroffensive against Russia.
Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones Russia launched on Wednesday
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 32 out of 44 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched into Ukraine early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
"The main target (of the attack) was the southern parts of the Odesa region - the region’s port infrastructure," the Air Force said.
‘Grateful’ Kim tells Putin Russia is ‘top priority’ for North Korea
Kim Jong-un has told Vladimir Putin that bilateral ties with Russia are a “top priority” for North Korea as he sat down for talks with his Russian ally.
“I am grateful you are paying such attention to our visit to Russia,” he told Mr Putin today.
Mr Putin told Mr Kim that the two leaders need to discuss economic cooperation and the situation in the region.
The meeting is taking place “in the meeting room on the first floor of the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex,” the Russian news agency TASS reported.
Putin and Kim sit down for talks after touring rocket facility
Vladimir Putin and his North Korean ally Kim Jong-un have sat down for the main part of their talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre in country’s far east, reported Russia’s state media.
Earlier the two leaders went on a tour of the facility, and Mr Putin said they were there to discuss Russia supporting North Korea’s satellite programme.
The two sides are now discussing “all issues” with the participation of their delegations, reported the RIA news agency.
Ukraine says 32 out of 44 drones fired by Russia destroyed
At least 32 drones out of total 44 fired by Russia this morning were destroyed by Ukraine’s air force, officials said.
Dozens of drones and missiles were exchanged by both sides in the small hours, with Ukraine’s air strike setting a critical port in Crimea on fire and damaging Russian ships.
Russia says Ukraine bombed Crimean shipyard with 10 cruise missiles
Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three high-speed boats earlier this morning, Russia’s defence ministry claims.
At least seven cruise missiles were destroyed by Russia’s air defence systems and all boats were destroyed by a Russian patrol ship, it said.
Ukraine has not yet commented on reports of the attack, and does not typically claim responsibility for operations on Russian or Russian-occupied territory.
Videos of the attack on Russia’s critical shipyard, the main facility for its Black Sea Fleet, showed three massive explosions in quick succession.
“As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged,” the ministry said.
Putin says Russia will help North Korea build satellites
Vladimir Putin said Russia will help North Korea build satellites as he toured Kim Jong-un around Russia’s newest cosmodrome.
On being asked if Russia would help North Korea build satellites, Mr Putin said: “That is why we’ve come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.”
He also said the two leaders will discuss “all issues” when asked about whether the summit will include weapons trade talks.
Mr Putin welcomed Mr Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building and the two men shook hands.
Mr Kim’s translator thanked the Russian president for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.” The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.
‘Glad to see you’: Putin welcomes Kim to space rocket launch site
Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site.
“I am glad to see you,” Mr Putin said as he shook Mr Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”
Via a translator, Mr Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.
Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks as North Korea fires ballistic missiles
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles just hours before its leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Russia.
The missile launch comes as Mr Kim arrived in Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome today for the first time in almost four years in his heavily armoured private train to meet president Putin – a rare meeting that is being closely watched amid international concerns about a potential arms deal and their partnership against the West.
Shweta Sharma reports here:
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks
Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia’s far east to meet Vladimir Putin
BREAKING: Kim Jong-un arrives for talks with Putin in Russia
Kim Jong-un stresses ‘strategic importance’ of Russia ties ahead of meeting Putin
Kim Jong-un has said his visit to Russia shows the “strategic importance” of the two countries’ ties, state news agency KCNA reported as he is expected to meet Vladimir Putin today at a summit.
“Kim Jong-un said that his visit to the Russian Federation is a clear manifestation of the stand of the WPK (Worker’s Party of Korea) and the government of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) prioritising the strategic importance of DPRK-Russia relations,” the KCNA report said.
The meeting, which could be as early as today, is being watched apprehensively by Washington and allies, who suspect the two leaders will discuss military cooperation and could agree on a deal to trade arms and defence technology.
Mr Kim arrived in Russia by private train yesterday in the Russian Far East accompanied by top defence industry and military aides, and was welcomed by an honour guard and senior Russian and regional officials.
