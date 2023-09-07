✕ Close CCTV captures Russian shell landing on Ukrainian market killing at least 16

Cuban nationals are being offered contracts worth $2,000 (£1,600) a month and potential Russian citizenship to join Vladimir Putin’s forces in the battle for Ukraine.

The targeted campaign, which is also offering citizenship to the families of the Cubans, has come with the objections of the central American country.

Earlier this week, Cuba's foreign ministry announced it was working to "neutralise and dismantle" a human trafficking ring that is coercing its citizens into fighting for Moscow.

The news comes after at least 17 people were killed and dozens were wounded today when Russian shelling struck a market in a city in eastern Ukraine.

Covered bodies were strewn around the ground of the site of the attack in Kostiantynivka was strewn as emergency workers extinguished fires at market stalls.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine.