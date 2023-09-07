Ukraine Russia war – live: Zelensky condemns Putin’s attack on ‘peaceful city’ as market death toll rises to 17
Busy marketplace struck by missile just 30km from Bakhmut battlefield
Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Russia’s “deliberate attack” on a peaceful city after a missile pierced through Ukraine’s crowded market yesterday killing 17 and wounding 32 people. The deadly missile strike, captured on video, coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky condemned the attack and said a market, shops and a pharmacy had been struck in the industrial city close to the battlefield.
Video of the strike shared by Mr Zelensky and other presidential officials showed people falling to the ground or running for cover after a missile landed in the busy market, some 560km from Kyiv and just 30km from Bakhmut where heavy fighting is underway.
Meanwhile, Russia has criticised the Biden administration’s plan to send arms containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.
The Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175m (£140m) for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks.
“Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’, Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations,” Russia’s embassy in Washington said.
Cubans face ‘human trafficking’ over Russian deals luring them into Ukraine war
Cuban nationals are being offered contracts worth $2,000 (£1,600) a month and potential Russian citizenship for them and their families as part of a targeted campaign to recruit them to fight in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Cuba's Foreign Ministry announced it was working to "neutralise and dismantle" a human trafficking ring that is coercing its citizens into fighting for Moscow.
"The Ministry of the Interior... is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine," the Cuban government statement said.
Nato member Romania says drone pieces from Russian attacks found
Romania’s defence minister has said pieces apparently of a drone from Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s port on the Danube River have been found on the territory of his country.
Angel Tilvar, the minister, told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone were discovered in the eastern Tulcea county, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.
“I confirm that in this area, pieces that may be of a drone were found,” he said, adding that the pieces didn’t pose a threat.
It’s unclear if Romania has determined when or from where the drone was launched. There has been a series of recent attacks by Russia on Danube ports in Ukraine, which are close to Romania, a Nato member since 2004.
Russian attack on market kills 17 during Blinken’s Kyiv visit
At least 17 people were killed and 32 wounded in a Russian attack on a crowded market in eastern Ukraine’s Kostiantynivka city yesterday. The attack coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
Footage widely circulated online by Volodymyr Zelensky and other presidential officials showed people falling to the ground or running for cover after a huge explosion rocked the busy market in front of them, seconds after some look up to the sky when they hear what sounds like a missile approaching.
Mr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying a market, shops and a pharmacy had been struck in the industrial city close to the battlefield.
“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” he said. “When someone in the world still attempts to deal with anything Russian, it means turning a blind eye to this reality. The audacity of evil. The brazenness of wickedness. Utter inhumanity.”
He later told a press conference in the capital Kyiv that he believed it had been a deliberate attack on “a peaceful city”.
Russia decries US plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Russia denounced Biden administration’s plan to provide Ukraine with arms containing depleted uranium and said it is an indicator of “inhumanity”.
“The administration’s decision to supply weapons with depleted uranium is an indicator of inhumanity,” Russia’s embassy in Washington said on Telegram.
“Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’, Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations.”
The Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175m for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks.
This is the first time the US is sending the controversial armour-piercing munitions to Kyiv.
Around 11,000 children detained in re-education camps - says MOD
Around 11,000 Ukrainian children being detained at 43 re-education camps across Russia, the British ministry of defence has said.
“Their simple right to life and liberty is being impacted.,” the department said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The government also published a map showing the latest territorial gains from either side.
One injured as 'Ukrainian' drones downed near Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was downed near Moscow and two over the southern Rostov region in the early hours today, the Russian defence ministry said.
Three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area, Russian news agency TASS reported. The other drone in the Rostov region fell outside the city.
One of the 17 who died 'was a child’
Ukraine’s ministry of defence Twitter account has said that one of the 17 civilians who was killed in the Kostyantynivka attack was a child.
The update on Wednesday evening said that 34 have now been confirmed to be injured.
“Terrorist attacks against civilians are the Kremlin’s preferred approach,” the statement added.
“We must put a stop to this evil in Ukraine so that it does not spread.”
‘Grateful’ message from Volodymyr Zelensky
“I am grateful to the American people, both parties of the US Congress, and personally to Joe Biden for their unwavering support,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The US secretary of state Antony Blinked visited Kyiv on Wednesday.
Mr Zelensky’s tweet added: “Ukrainian forces are advancing on the battlefield and we discussed steps to ensure their further successes.”
