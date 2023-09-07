✕ Close CCTV captures Russian shell landing on Ukrainian market killing at least 16

Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Russia’s “deliberate attack” on a peaceful city after a missile pierced through Ukraine’s crowded market yesterday killing 17 and wounding 32 people. The deadly missile strike, captured on video, coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky condemned the attack and said a market, shops and a pharmacy had been struck in the industrial city close to the battlefield.

Video of the strike shared by Mr Zelensky and other presidential officials showed people falling to the ground or running for cover after a missile landed in the busy market, some 560km from Kyiv and just 30km from Bakhmut where heavy fighting is underway.

Meanwhile, Russia has criticised the Biden administration’s plan to send arms containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175m (£140m) for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks.

“Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’, Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations,” Russia’s embassy in Washington said.