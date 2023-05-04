Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin assassination attempt by Kyiv targeted Kremlin, Moscow claims
Kremlin accuses Kyiv of ‘planned terrorist action’ against Moscow
Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill Vladimir Putin, according to state-run news agencies.
The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action” and will retaliate “whenever and wherever it sees fit”, a Tass report said.
A Kremlin statement was cited as saying the Russian president was not injured, and two drones had been used in the alleged attack before being disabled by Russian defences.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denied involvement in the attack. “We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” he claimed.
Speaking in Finland, Mr Zelensky said his forces would soon launch a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion. The president said he was sure Western allies would provide fighter jets for the assault.
Earlier, a Russian official said a fuel depot was on fire near a key bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea. The claim followed days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol.
Zelensky denies Putin assassination attempt
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had not attacked Russia or Vladimir Putin, after Moscow accused Kyiv of staging a failed assassination attempt on the Russian president with a drone attack on the Kremlin.
“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities,” Mr Zelensky claimed at a news conference in Helsinki.
Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any involvement, saying: “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin.”
Russia may have ‘staged’ Kremlin drone attack
Russia may have staged an apparent drone strike on the Kremlin to bring the war home to domestic audiences, a US-based think-tank has said.
Several indicators suggest that a drone strike against the Kremlin on 3 May was internally conducted and purposefully staged by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said.
“It is extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defence and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera,” the think-tank monitoring the war said.
Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities
Explosions have been reported in Kyiv and other cities in the early hours today, officials and media outlets said, with some local authorities reporting that anti-aircraft defences were at work.
“Air defences are working in the Kyiv region,” the regional military administration said on Telegram. Reuters eyewitnesses in the city said there had been at least one loud blast.
Explosions have also been reported in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Yuri Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram that anti-aircraft defences were at work.
Blasts have also been reported in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Air alerts have been sounded in most of the eastern half of the country, according to an official government map.
Moment of alleged Ukrainian drone strike on Kremlin captured on video
Footage posted to social media appears to show a drone flying over the Kremlin before exploding.
Russia claimed Kyiv launched a failed assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin with a drone which was shot down over the Kremlin.
The footage has been shared by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Geraschenko, as well as Russian military bloggers and state news agencies.
US announces £240m for Ukraine, incl. Hydra rockets
The United States said Wednesday it would send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300m (£240m), including for the first time Hydra-70 short-range air-launched rockets, taken from US excess stocks.
The security assistance package would be the 37th approved by the United States for Ukraine since Russian invaded its neighbor in February 2022, for a total of $35.7bn.
“The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the aid package.
The rockets, munitions and 155mm howitzer cannons included in the package would help Ukraine weaken Russian ground positions for advancing Ukrainian ground forces as Kyiv plans a spring offensive.
White House cannot confirm Putin assassination claims
The White House said on Wednesday it was aware of reports that Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones to try to kill President Vladimir Putin but could not authenticate or confirm the allegations.
“We are aware of the reports but are unable to confirm the ... authenticity of them at this time,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Russia's Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelensky
Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said that an alleged overnight drone attack on the Kremlin left Moscow with no options but to "eliminate" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his “cabal” in Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky denied that Kyiv was behind the incident, which the Kremlin said was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life but did not result in any casualties.
The Kremlin said Moscow would retaliate “whenever and wherever it sees fit”.
Mr Medvedev, who has a history of wild and hawkish public statements, said on Telegram: “After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left except for the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal.”
Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western support for Ukraine – Nato
Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, Nato's intelligence chief warned on Wednesday, as the alliance boosts efforts to protect undersea infrastructure following the Nord Stream attacks.
"There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Western life, to gain leverage against those nations that are providing security to Ukraine," David Cattler told reporters.
"The Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain," he said, adding they were patrolling more throughout the Atlantic than in recent years and had also stepped up activities in the North and Baltic seas.
Threats to undersea cables and pipelines have become a focus of public attention since, in September 2022, as-yet unexplained explosions crippled the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, built to ship gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
Last month, public broadcasters from Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway reported that their national security services were concerned that Russia appeared to be planning to attack the countries' North Sea communication cables if war with Nato began.
Donald Trump claims he could end war in Ukraine in a day if re-elected to White House
Donald Trump said he would be able to end the war in Ukraine in a single day if re-elected president.
In an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, the former White House resident said he “got along great” with Russian president Vladimir Putin and criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine.
He said: “If I were president, I [would] end that war in one day. It’ll take 24 hours. I will get that ended. It would be easy.
“That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money. That war has to be stopped. It is a disaster.”
Nato eyes Japan office
Nato is planning to open a liaison office in Japan, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region, the Nikkei Asia reported today, citing Japanese and Nato officials.
The liaison office will enable discussions with Nato’s security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind, the media outlet reported.
Asked about the report, Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu said the alliance would not go into details of Nato allies’ ongoing deliberations.
Japanese foreign ministry spokespeople were not available for comment. Today is a public holiday in Japan.
Japan and the West have been moving closer in recent years. Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan in January and pledged with prime minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen ties in the face off “historic” security challenges, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s rising military power.
The same month, Japan and the US extended their military alliance to counter threats in outer space, while jointly recognising China as “an unprecedented” threat to the international order.
