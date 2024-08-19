✕ Close Russia will be held accountable as Ukraine continue advance into Kursk, warns Zelensky

Ukraine says it has now attacked two bridges over the Seym river in Russia’s Kursk region, after a first was destroyed earlier this week.

Air force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk wrote: “Minus one more bridge! The aviation of the air force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with accurate air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities.”

In retaliation for Ukraine’s shock incursion, Russia launched its third ballistic missile on Kyiv this month, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city,

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “deteriorating safety” at Europe’s largest nuclear power facility in Ukraine, which was seized by Moscow in the early days of its full-scale invasion.

The warning by IAEA director general Rafael Grossi came after a drone strike hit the road surrounding the plant, landing close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and the only remaining 750 kilovolt power line supplying the plant.