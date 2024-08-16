✕ Close Russia will be held accountable as Ukraine continue advance into Kursk, warns Zelensky

Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia saw troops advance further into enemy territory on Thursday.

The audacious attack by Ukrainian soldiers in tanks and armoured vehicles is the largest attack on Russia since the Second World War.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said forces had moved forward almost a mile in 24 hours with 82 settlements now under Kyiv’s control.

They include the town of Sudhzha, which, with a population of 5,000, is the largest town Ukraine has seized so far in the war.

Kursk’s acting governor, Alexei Smirnov, has now ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 28 miles northwest of Sudzha.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky has again hinted at other possible offensive actions on Russian territory.

“We must clearly guarantee at the legislative level that our warriors, who participate, for example, in the Kursk operation and will participate in all our other actions on the territory of the aggressor state, will receive absolutely all payments and benefits designated for the front line,” he said in an address posted on Telegram.

The updates comes as it emerged that British Challenger 2 tanks were playing a crucial role in the incursion.

Ukraine’s powerful 82nd Air Assault Brigade has been operating the British tanks since last year and is confirmed to have been taking part in the Kursk offensive.