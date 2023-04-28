Ukraine-Russia war – live: Explosions rock Kyiv as Putin fires overnight strikes on Ukrainian cities
Young woman and a three-year-old child killed in early morning Russian attack
At least two people were killed as loud explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital and adjoining cities in the early hours today after Russian forces rained missiles on Kyiv and other areas.
The mass missile attack on Ukraine comes after several weeks and ahead of Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive.
“A young woman and a three-year-old child has been killed,” Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro, said on Telegram.
Officials said air raid sirens were activated around 5am as explosions were reported across the country.
Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south and another online source reported an explosion in the Kyiv region.
The attack from Vladimir Putin’s forces invading Ukraine comes just a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer.
In early March, Russia had attacked Ukraine with “almost all types” of cruise missiles and drones during a mass attack across the war-torn nation.
Mass missile attack kills 2, injures 5 in Ukraine
At least two people were killed after loud explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital and adjoining cities in the early hours today, officials said. Russian forces rained missiles on Kyiv, and other areas from central Ukraine to southern Mykolaiv.
"A young woman and a three-year-old child have been killed," Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro, said on Telegram.
Air raid sirens were activated around 5am as explosions were reported across the country.
Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south and another online source reported an explosion in the Kyiv region.
The mass missile attack on Ukraine comes after several weeks and ahead of Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive.
An apartment building in the central town of Uman was also seen on fire.
At least five have been injured in the attack, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.
Wagner chief says Bakhmut ceasefire was just ‘humour’
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group head said he had been joking when he offered to suspend artillery fire on Ukrainian forces in besieged Bakhmut.
“A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message:
He later added: “Guys, this is military humour. Humour, and nothing more ... it was a joke.”
At least 4,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting in Bakhmut, according to estimates from Kyiv, and thousands more soldiers from both sides.
Alastair Jamieson reports:
‘It was a joke’: Wagner group chief says Bakhmut ceasefire was just ‘humour’
Russia installs ‘Devil’s Teeth’ anti-tank defence barricade to thwart Ukrainian forces
Building ablaze in central Ukrainian town
An apartment building has been found ablaze early today in the central Ukrainian town of Uman. Police in the region said emergency services were operating.
The pictures, posted on various news and other websites, showed flames shooting out from a heavily damaged building in the town. Parts of the building had collapsed.
Zoya Vovk, a police spokesman in the surrounding region, said emergency teams were operating.
No immediate casualties have been reported so far.
Putin and Erdogan speak before inauguration of Turkish nuclear plant
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan held talks by telephone yesterday, their offices said, before the two countries marked the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power reactor.
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey’s southern Mersin province has been built by Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom.
Mr Erdogan thanked Mr Putin during their call for his help on the power plant, the Turkish leader’s office said. They also discussed the Black Sea grain initiative and the situation in Ukraine, it said.
Mr Putin said they agreed to deepen economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.
Both presidents took part virtually in a ceremony marking the loading of nuclear fuel into the first power unit at Akkuyu.
The $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt (MW) project to build four reactors in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.
Russia installs ‘Devil’s Teeth’ anti-tank defence barricade to thwart Ukrainian forces
Italian judge drops case on alleged Russian funding to League party
An Italian judge agreed yesterday to drop a case in which a former adviser to League leader Matteo Salvini and two other people were being investigated for alleged illicit party funding from Russia, according to a court document.
The League is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government.
Milan prosecutors had in January asked the judge to dismiss the case in a statement explaining that they had failed to gather sufficient evidence to pursue the investigation after Moscow failed to respond to requests for assistance submitted by the Italian judicial authority.
In the court document reviewed by Reuters, the office of Milan judge Stefania Donadeo notified the lawyers of the three suspects that a decree of dismissal had been filed on Thursday.
Putin claims Russia’s drone industry could be worth 1tn roubles
President Vladimir Putin has claimed the Russian drone industry could soon be worth 1 trillion roubles ($12.25 billion) once a plan to boost production is put into place.
Late last year Mr Putin said Russia must increase its output of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and create infrastructure for their widespread use in military and civilian applications.
Mr Putin said he and executives involved in drone production had looked over figures that showed the industry could in the near future be worth 500 billion roubles. Everyone agreed this was a very conservative estimate, he said.
“Most likely, if we are all together, along with the state, we’ll work actively and it will be 1 trillion rubles,” he said in remarks that were shown on state television.
Ex-Wagner commander cleared of violence against Oslo police
A former commander of Russia’s Wagner group seeking asylum in Norway has been convicted of being involved in a bar fight and of carrying an air gun but was acquitted of committing violence against police.
Andrei Medvedev, 26, was handed down a suspended sentence of 14 days, with a probation period of two years.
“I want to thank the court for a fair ruling,” Medvedev told Reuters, adding he was looking to the future. “I am studying Norwegian and I hope I will get asylum.”
Medvedev crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in January and has spoken out about his time fighting in Ukraine.
On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to fighting outside an Oslo bar on February 22 and preventing a police officer from doing his or her duty. He also pleaded guilty to carrying an air gun in public on a separate occasion on March 14.
But Medvedev had pleaded not guilty to a fourth charge, the most serious one, of committing violence against a police officer. He was acquitted on that charge on Thursday.
Nearly 98% of combat vehicles pledged ‘have been delivered’
NATO allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia’s war, the military alliance’s chief has said, giving Kyiv a bigger punch as it contemplates launching a counteroffensive.
Along with more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, Ukraine‘s allies have sent “vast amounts of ammunition” and also trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
More than 30,000 troops are estimated to make up the new brigades. Some NATO partner countries, such as Sweden and Australia, have also provided armoured vehicles. “This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
US guardsman in military leak case ‘wanted to kill a ton of people'
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents kept an arsenal of guns and said on social media that he would like to kill a “ton of people”, prosecutors have said.
The judge at 21-year-old Jack Teixeira’s detention hearing put off an immediate decision on whether he should be kept in custody until his trial or released to home confinement or under other conditions. Teixeira was led away in handcuffs pending that ruling.
The prosecution today put forward a submission of what it says are Teixeira’s social media posts, stating in November that he would “kill a (expletive) ton of people” if he had his way, because it would be “culling the weak minded”.
The court filings raise new questions about why Teixeira had such a high security clearance and access to some of the nation’s most classified secrets. They said he may still have material that has not been released, which could be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbour and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States”.
The leak stunned military officials, sparked an international uproar and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets. The leaked documents appear to detail US and Nato aid to Ukraine and US intelligence assessments regarding allies that could strain ties with those nations.
Some show real-time details from February and March of Ukraine‘s and Russia’s battlefield positions and precise numbers of battlefield gear lost and newly flowing into Ukraine from its allies.
