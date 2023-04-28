Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin unleashes mass overnight strikes leaving 17 dead
Ukraine says 17 people dead after Putin’s troops unleash barrage of attacks overnight
At 17 people were killed as loud explosions rocked Kyiv and its adjoining cities in early hours today after Russian forces rained missiles on Ukraine.
The mass missile attack on Ukraine comes after several weeks and ahead of Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive.
“A young woman and a three-year-old child has been killed,” Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro, said on Telegram. Three more people have been killed in Uman.
Officials said air raid sirens were activated around 5am as explosions were reported across the country.
Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south and another online source reported an explosion in the Kyiv region.
The attack from Vladimir Putin’s forces invading Ukraine comes just a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer.
In early March, Russia had attacked Ukraine with “almost all types” of cruise missiles and drones during a mass attack across the war-torn nation.
Russia sacks deputy defence minister sanctioned by West over Mariupol - reports
Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who was sanctioned by the West and dubbed the "Butcher of Mariupol" for his role in the Ukraine war, has been removed as deputy defence minister, according to a military blogger and a leading news website.
Mizintsev orchestrated the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the early months of the war last year. In September, he was appointed deputy defence minister in charge of logistics and supplies.
Imposing sanctions against Mizintsev last June, the European Union referred to him as the Butcher of Mariupol and said he was responsible for the "inhuman" siege of the shattered Ukrainian city, which Russia says it is now rebuilding.
His departure was reported by a Russian military blogger, Alexander Sladkov, and by the RBC news site. Neither offered an explanation for why he had apparently been removed.
The defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the Kremlin has said it cannot say anything on the subject and has referred questions on the matter to the defence ministry.
Ukraine wrapping up preparation for couteroffensive
Ukraine is wrapping up preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces and is largely ready for it to go ahead, Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
"As soon as there is God’s will, the weather and a decision by commanders, we will do it," he told an online news briefing.
He gave no date for when the counteroffensive would start but said: "Globally speaking, we are to a high percentage ready."
Kyiv hopes its planned counteroffensive will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago.
Military units that have fought in Ukraine to join Victory Day parade - Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian military units that have fought in Ukraine will be represented in a parade in Moscow on May 9 to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two.
The holiday is one of the most important in the Russian calendar, usually featuring a huge show of military hardware on Red Square and a speech from President Vladimir Putin.
The Victory Day military parade is a celebration that pays tribute to the triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945.
Russia pulls Army Games over Ukraine losses - MoD
Russia may have pulled its annual International Army Games due to losses sustained in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
A shortage of tanks, tank crew and other skilled personnel could have risked the Russian team’s usual domination of the medals tables, it added.
The games have been used to reestablish the military at the heart of popular culture.
Death toll from overnight missile barrage rises to 12
The death toll following last night’s attacks has risen to 12.
Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday.
It was the first large scale attack by Russia in nearly two months
Pope to give vision for Europe in Hungary
Pope Francis plans to outline his vision for the future of Europe during a three-day visit to Hungary starting Friday, with Russia’s war in Ukraine, migration flows and Hungary’s tense relations with Brussels looming large over the pontiff’s weekend journey.
Hungarian officials say Francis’ pilgrimage was designed primarily to let the pope minister to the country’s Catholic community and to encourage its members in their faith.
But with the war unfolding next door and Hungary butting heads with other European Union nations over rule of law issues and LGBTQ+ rights, Francis’ words and deeds in the heart of Europe will carry strong political undertones.
After his arrival, Francis is scheduled to meet with President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and then to deliver his main political speech to Hungarian authorities and diplomats. He has a chance to speak to Hungarian society and Europe at large in his final event Sunday, when he’ll address academic and cultural figures at Budapest’s Catholic University.
In between, Francis is set to meet with some of the 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who have remained in Hungary after 2.5 million fled across Ukraine’s border with Hungary’s early on in Russia’s invasion. It will be another opportunity for Francis to raise immigration as a topic and and to reiterate his belief that European countries should, within their means, open their arms and borders to people fleeing poverty as well as conflicts.
Death toll from overnight strikes rises to eight
Russia has fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing at least eight people and hitting a residential building in central Ukraine, officials said.
Air raid sirens sounded around the capital in the first attack against the city in nearly two months and Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the city administration.
There were no immediate reports of any missiles hitting targets in Kyiv but fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighbourhood.
No casualties were reported.
Russian defence minister says US and allies trying to restore military presence in Central Asia
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that the United States and its allies are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia under the pretext of fighting terrorism, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA cited Shoigu as saying that Russia was increasing combat readiness at its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as a result.
Russian ‘terrorists’ shelling claimed the life of a child’, says Zelensky
Civilians are still trapped under the rubble of attacked buildings in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram as he confirmed Russian missiles and drones struck the war-hit city overnight.
“Last night the enemy attacked Ukraine again with missiles and UAVs. Terrorists targeted civilians and objects. A rocket attack on Uman damaged about 10 apartment buildings. The entire block of one of them was destroyed. People are still trapped under the rubble,” he said on Telegram today.
He added: “Unfortunately, there are casualties, including a child. In Dnipro, terrorists’ shelling claimed the life of a child. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones because of the Russian terror!”
