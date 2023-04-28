✕ Close Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

At 17 people were killed as loud explosions rocked Kyiv and its adjoining cities in early hours today after Russian forces rained missiles on Ukraine.

The mass missile attack on Ukraine comes after several weeks and ahead of Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive.

“A young woman and a three-year-old child has been killed,” Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro, said on Telegram. Three more people have been killed in Uman.

Officials said air raid sirens were activated around 5am as explosions were reported across the country.

Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south and another online source reported an explosion in the Kyiv region.

The attack from Vladimir Putin’s forces invading Ukraine comes just a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer.

In early March, Russia had attacked Ukraine with “almost all types” of cruise missiles and drones during a mass attack across the war-torn nation.