Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin unleashes ‘largest’ airstrike on Kyiv as capital city marks its birthday
Ukraine air defence systems down at least 40 drones moving towards Kyiv
Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air strikes on Kyiv in what Ukraine said was the “largest” attack on the city since the beginning of the war.
The attack came ahead of Kyiv’s anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago.
More than 40 drones were downed in the capital’s airspace, its military administration officials said on Sunday on Telegram. At least one person was killed from the falling debris.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration cited preliminary information and said the air raid was the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion.
Russia used the Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack, he said. The claims could not be verified immediately.
Meanwhile, Russia’s UK envoy warned of an escalation of the war as the UK and other Western allies commit more weapons to president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The actions of Nato countries, “especially the UK”, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war, Andrei Kelin told BBC News.
Russia unleashes airstrikes on Kyiv as the capital city marks its birthday
Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air attack on Kyiv that killed at least one person, officials said, as the Ukrainian capital prepares to celebrate its birthday on Sunday.
Air defence systems downed at least 20 drones moving towards Kyiv, with falling debris killing a 41-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman in the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. The day is typically marked by street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions – plans for which have been made this year too, but on a smaller scale.
“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Andriy Yermak, the head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on his Telegram channel.
Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said, including the historical Pecherskyi neighbourhood.
Reuters witnesses said that during the air raid alerts that started soon after midnight, many people stood on their balconies, some screaming offensives directed at Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and “Glory to air defence” slogans.
Request made for six day work week for Russians to support war effort, MoD says
A request has been made by Russian state-backed media and business groups to the Kremlin for a six-day work week for Russians to support the war effort, the UK Ministry of Defence has said.
In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the MoD said Russians are being mandated to “actively make sacrifices in support of the war effort.”
Russian state-backed media and business groups have petitioned the Economic Ministry to authorise a six-day week for workers “in the face of the economic demands of the war,” the MoD said.
The six-day work week will not include additional pay, according to the UK defence ministry.
The update pointed to leading Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, who said citizens should work for two extra hours in munitions factories each day in addition to their regular jobs.
“The evolving tone of the conversations clearly echoes a Soviet-style sense of societal compulsion,” the MoD said.
In pictures: Russia unleashes drone strikes on Kyiv
Russia thwarts drone attack on Krasnodar oil refinery
Russia’s air defence systems destroyed several drones as they approached the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region near the Black Sea, local officials said on Sunday.
“Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to approach the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai,” the region’s emergency officials said on the Telegram messaging channel.
“All of them were neutralized, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged.”
The officials did not say who launched the attack. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
On Saturday, Moscow said that Ukraine had struck oil pipeline installations deep inside Russia. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tonnes per year. It has been attacked several times this month.
Russia unleashes 'largest' drone attack on Ukrainian capital ahead of Kyiv Day
Russia unleashed multiple waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said appeared to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war, as the Ukrainian capital prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.
In what also appeared to be the first deadly attack on Kyiv in May and the 14th assault since the start of the month, officials said air defence systems downed at least 40 drones moving towards Kyiv with falling debris killing one person.
The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. The day is typically marked by street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions - plans for which have been made this year too, but on a smaller scale.
“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Andriy Yermak, the head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on his Telegram channel.
Preliminary information indicated the air raid was the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration said. Russia used the Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack, he added.
Reuters was not able to independently verify that information.
“Today, the enemy decided to ‘congratulate’ the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” Popko said on the Telegram messaging app.
“The attack was carried out in several waves, and the air alert lasted more than five hours.”
Putin orders stronger Russian border security
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered stronger border security to ensure “fast” Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow control.
Speaking in a congratulatory message to the border service, a branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), on their Border Guard Day holiday, Mr Putin said their task was to “reliably cover” the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone.
Attacks inside Russia have been growing in intensity in recent weeks, chiefly with drone strikes on regions along the border but increasingly deep into the country as well, including on an oil pipeline northwest of Moscow on Saturday.
“It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the (Russian) Federation,” Mr Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.
Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions in Ukraine that Mr Putin proclaimed annexed last September following what Kyiv said were sham referendums. Russian forces only partly control the four regions.
On Saturday, officials said three people were injured in Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod, a region that was the target of pro-Ukrainian fighters this week that sparked doubts about Russia’s defence and military capabilities.
More than 40 Russia-launched drones downed in Kyiv's airspace
More than 40 drones launched by Russia overnight were downed in Kyiv’s airspace, the capital’s military administration officials said on Sunday on its Telegram messaging channel.
Russia warns of escalation to war if UK keeps supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s ambassador to the UK has warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as Britain and other Western allies commit more weapons to president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Andrei Kelin said the actions of Nato countries, “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war.
He said Russia had “enormous resources” and despite the war already raging for over a year, he claimed his country had not yet started to “act very seriously”.
Mr Kelin said: “Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine. We have enormous resources.
“Sooner or later, of course, this escalation may get a new dimension which we do not need and we do not want. We can make peace tomorrow.”
When asked about widespread mounting evidence of Russia’s war crimes, the ambassador said Ukraine was the one committing war crimes.
He then changed tack and said the UN had no power to investigate war crimes.
Full story: Putin ‘planning provocation’ at nuclear plant to disrupt Ukraine counteroffensive, Kyiv says
Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power station it occupies in the south-east of Ukraine to disrupt an imminent counteroffensive, Kyiv’s military intelligence has claimed.
A statement from the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russian forces will strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.
It will then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give them the respite they need to regroup.
In order to make that happen, Russia “disrupted the rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission” of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that was scheduled for Saturday, the statement said. It did not offer evidence to back up any of the claims.
The IAEA said it did not have any immediate comment on the allegations and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian claims.
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A statement released Friday by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the counteroffensive.
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant designed to put hostilities on pause and give Moscow’s forces a respite they badly need to regroup ahead of the looming Ukrainian counteroffensive
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies