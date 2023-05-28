✕ Close G7 summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay wreaths at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima

Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air strikes on Kyiv in what Ukraine said was the “largest” attack on the city since the beginning of the war.

The attack came ahead of Kyiv’s anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago.

More than 40 drones were downed in the capital’s airspace, its military administration officials said on Sunday on Telegram. At least one person was killed from the falling debris.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration cited preliminary information and said the air raid was the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Russia used the Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack, he said. The claims could not be verified immediately.

Meanwhile, Russia’s UK envoy warned of an escalation of the war as the UK and other Western allies commit more weapons to president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The actions of Nato countries, “especially the UK”, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war, Andrei Kelin told BBC News.