Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces suffering major losses says Kyiv as fighting rages around key city
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian troops face ‘difficult’ defensive operations
New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky
Ukraine’s military says it is inflicting major losses on Russian troops as Vladimir Putin’s forces seek to try and encircle the key strategic city of Avdiivka in the east.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said soldiers are “standing their ground, inflicting major losses on the enemy” both around Avdiivka and along other areas of the eastern frontlines. "Our defenders are steadfastly holding the defence in the Avdiivka direction," Commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.
It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops face "difficult" defensive operations on parts of the eastern front with bitter winter cold setting in. Images from the frontline in Donbas, as well as in Kyiv, show that snow has already begun to fall.
Russian troops have launched offensives on different sections of the frontline in Ukraine's east this autumn, trying to advance on the devastated town of Avdiivka and in the northeast between the towns of Lyman and Kupiansk.
"Difficult weather, difficult defence on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk and Avdiivka fronts. Offensive actions in the south," Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine’s defence
Ukraine’s military says it is inflicting major losses on Russian troops as Vladimir Putin’s forces seek to try and encircle the key strategic city of Avdiivka in the east.
Russia has been trying to advance in the area for weeks, with the army saying that Ukrainian troops have repelled more than 30 attacks in the last 24 hours.
EU border agency to bolster Finland's border
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) plans to deploy 50 border guard officers and other staff, as well as equipment, to Finland amid a growing migrant crisis on the border with Russia, the agency announced on Nov. 23.
November saw an unusually high number of third-country asylum seekers coming to the Finnish border from Russia.
Helsinki accused Moscow of orchestrating the migrant influx as retribution for the country’s entry to NATO and moved to close all but one border crossing with its eastern neighbor.
Ukraine sanctions over 300 Russian, foreign companies
Ukraine has introduced economic sanctions against more than 300 companies around the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.
A number of energy companies from across Russia have been targeted by five-year sanctions, while sanctions lasting 10 years were imposed on 87 individuals, among them Ukrainian citizens.
A separate decree imposed 10-year sanctions on Swiss, Cypriot, British, Uzbek, and Russian citizens, as well as companies based in Malta, China, Turkey, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Russia.
Zelensky wishes Americans a happy Thanksgiving
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has wished Americans a happy thanksgiving and said Ukraine was “grateful” for the country’s support.
“On behalf of all Ukrainians, Olena and I wish all Americans a happy Thanksgiving. We thank you, the people of America. We know how many of you sincerely sympathize with our struggle and wish Ukraine victory.
“We saw how many of you took to heart the illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and felt that it was also an attack on your values.
“Thanks to American support and global leadership, millions of Ukrainian lives have been saved. Ukraine is grateful to you!
“And we have faith that the unity of the free world will always overcome any threats to freedom. Freedom must not, and will not, fall. We guarantee it together,” Zelensky said on X.
UK has trained 30,000 Ukrainian recruits, MoD says
The UK has trained 30,000 Ukrainian recruits since June of last year, the UK ministry of defence said.
It has been aided by military personnel from “10 partner nations”, it added.
Those include Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.
ICYMI - Zelensky says Putin has made ‘five or six’ attempts on his life
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that at least “five or six” Russian attempts to assassinate him have been foiled by his security services.
The wartime leader, speaking from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said the volume of attempts had turned him almost numb to the danger. He compared the later attempts to catching the Covid-19 infection.
“The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like Covid,” he said in a new interview. The first attempt carried panic, he added.
“First of all people don’t know what to do with it and it’s looking very scary,” he told The Sun. “And then after that, it is just intelligence sharing with you that one more group came to Ukraine to [attempt] this.”
‘It’s like Covid’: Zelensky says Putin has made ‘five or six’ attempts on his life
Zelensky’s closest team was handed rifles and body armour and bodyguards shut off any access to his office using makeshift barricades and bits of plywood
ICYMI - Putin scales back attack on Ukraine’s strategic Avdiivka town after heavy Russian losses
Vladimir Putin has scaled back his assault on Avdiivka, said Kyiv’s military officials who also warned that the attacks have not fully stopped yet.
Mr Putin is pouring in fewer troops and equipment in an attempt to seize the battered but strategic Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk oblast that has largely been occupied by Russia.
“Russian occupying forces have reduced the number of ground and air attacks, though they still violate the rules of war by shooting at medical teams and evacuation vehicles,” said Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.
Avdiivka, that has a vast coking plant, has seen fierce fighting and is now down to just 1,500 residents compared to its pre-war population of about 32,000.
Putin scales back attack on Ukraine’s strategic town after heavy Russian losses
Russian troops have not abandoned plans to capture Ukrainian stronghold, warns military official
Finland accuses Russia of ‘weaponising migrants'
Finnish border controls have built barriers at some crossing points on their Russian border to better control the flow of undocumented migrants, officials say.
Some 600 migrants have attempted to cross the border, they are mainly from the Middle East and Africa, say officials.
The controls erected by Finnish officials include concrete obstacles with barbed wire.
“We need to do this to maintain order (at the crossing points) and guarantee the security of legal border traffic,” Tomi Tirkkonen, deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard district in eastern Finland, told The Associated Press.
The Kremlin disapproved of Finland’s decision to close the checkpoints and rejected Finnish authorities’ claims that Russia has encouraged the influx of migrants at the border to punish Finland for joining NATO.
Tirkkonen’s district monitors and surveils two of Finland’s nine crossing points on the border with Russia, which runs 1.340 kilometers (830 miles), serves as the European Union’s external border and makes up NATO’s northeastern flank.
“Undoubtedly Russia is instrumentalizing migrants” as part of its “hydrid warfare” against Finland, said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Wednesday. Finland joined NATO in April after decades of military non-alignment and pragmatic friendly relations with Moscow.
ICYMI - Ukraine may fail to meet future grain demands amid non-stop Russian attacks
Ukraine may not be able to meet domestic and export demand for wheat in the years to come if Russia’s attacks on its export routes and facilities continue, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.
“If attacks on food infrastructure and the blockage of sea export routes continue, it will dramatically impact the agricultural production outlook over years to come, and may, in a worst-case scenario, lead to wheat production being unable to meet domestic and export demand,” said the WFP’s Ukraine director Matthew Hollingworth on Tuesday.
Since mid-July this year, there have been 31 documented attacks on Ukraine’s grain production and export facilities, according to an upcoming report by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), said Mr Hollingworth.
Of these, “28 of these attacks were in Odesa oblast alone”. The province has critical Black Sea and the Danube River terminals essential for global trade, the top official told the UN Security Council (UNSC).
Ukraine may fail to meet future grain demands amid non-stop Russian attacks, says UN
There have been 31 documented attacks on country’s facilities since mid-July this year
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies