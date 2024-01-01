✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Russia has been accused of launching a deadly drone attack on the Ukrainian southern port of Odesa in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing at least one person.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the attack had been stopped by the city’s air defence systems.

However, falling debris had caused several fires in residential buildings in different parts of the city, also injuring several people.

The city’s mayor Henadii Trukhanov posted a video on social media of himself inspecting the damage.

He wrote: “They say that how you welcome the New Year is how you will live the year. Well, this year Ukraine will break this rule: we will persevere and we will win.”

Meanwhile, Russian officials in the occupied city of Donetsk have accused Kyiv of shelling the city, also in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing four people.

The exchange comes after Britain said it would ramp up efforts to help Ukraine defeat Russia amid fears the US will withdraw support if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

A senior Whitehall source said the UK and European countries were keen to get more weapons and ammunition to the Kyiv frontline, ahead of any change in power in the White House.