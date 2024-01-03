✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Russia has said it accidentally bombed one of its own villages close to the border with Ukraine. The Russian army said “an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region” on Tuesday, AFP reported.

It happened on the same day that Russia hit Ukraine with a large-scale attack. Russian news agencies reported that six private houses were hit in the accidental bombing and that there were no casualties.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the ammunition discharge.

Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region, said some of the residents of Petropavlovka, 93 miles east of the Ukraine border, had been moved to temporary accommodation.

Earlier, a Ukrainian member of parliament said Russia had launched probably its “biggest attack” on Kyiv and Ukraine “as a whole” since the war broke out, a Ukrainian politician has said.