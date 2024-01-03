Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s forces accidentally bomb own village as Kyiv hit by missile attacks
Petropavlovka, 93 miles east of the Ukraine border, is hit following an ‘an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition’, Russian army says
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Russia has said it accidentally bombed one of its own villages close to the border with Ukraine. The Russian army said “an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region” on Tuesday, AFP reported.
It happened on the same day that Russia hit Ukraine with a large-scale attack. Russian news agencies reported that six private houses were hit in the accidental bombing and that there were no casualties.
An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the ammunition discharge.
Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region, said some of the residents of Petropavlovka, 93 miles east of the Ukraine border, had been moved to temporary accommodation.
Earlier, a Ukrainian member of parliament said Russia had launched probably its “biggest attack” on Kyiv and Ukraine “as a whole” since the war broke out, a Ukrainian politician has said.
Ivanna Klympush, chair of the parliamentary committee on the integration of Ukraine to the EU, called for “urgent action” from Ukraine’s allies to provide additional air defence capabilities after Moscow forces unleashed a barrage of strikes on Tuesday.
Poland says West should give Ukraine long-range missiles
The West should tighten sanctions against Russia and provide Kyiv with long-range missiles in response to Moscow’s latest shelling of Ukraine, Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday.
Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance.
"We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers," Sikorski wrote on social media platform X.
Explosion in Russian city caught on dashcam footage
Dashcam footage shows the moment an explosion takes place in the Russian city of Belgorod, where Russian authorities say 14 people have died in Ukrainian strikes on 30 December.
A further 111 people have been injured in the city close to the Ukraine border.
A Ukrainian security source reportedly told the BBC that Kyiv fired 70 drones at Russian military targets, but they blamed a “failure in Russia’s air defences for fragments falling in Belgorod.”
The event comes a day after Russian strikes across Ukraine killed 39 people. The bombardment was described by Kyiv as Russia’s biggest missile strike of the war so far.
Russia will be held responsible for every strike on Ukraine, says Zelensky
Russia will be held responsible for every strike on Ukraine’s cities, Volodymyr Zelensky said after Moscow launched its biggest aerial attack of the war so far killing at least 31 Ukrainians.
“For every Shahed drone, for every Russian missile, there will be a fair responsibility of the terrorist state, both political and very practical,” Mr Zelensky said on Saturday.
He also said that Ukraine is preparing to produce more weapons in 2024.
‘On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city,’ Kharkiv mayor says
Baltic leaders call for more air defence systems for Ukraine
The leaders of Latvia and Lithuania have condemned today’s airstrikes on Ukraine, calling on Western nations to offer more support.
Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics described this morning’s attacks as “brutal”.
“Ukrainian air defence works well but Ukraine must get more help,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Zelensky discusses ‘further defence cooperation’ with UK
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says he has spoken to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.
In a post on social media he said the two leaders had “discussed our further defence cooperation, with a particular emphasis on air defence and long-range capabilities”.
Mr Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the UK “for its substantial and comprehensive aid in bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, particularly with radars, advanced anti-drone systems, and missiles”.
UK and US condemn 'deplorable' attacks in Ukraine and pledge 'steadfast commitment'
Foreign secretary Lord Cameron and his US counterpart have condemned the “deplorable” airstrikes which have bombarded Ukraine in recent days.
Lord Cameron and secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke today about the war in Ukraine, as well the Israel-Hamas conflict, a foreign office spokesman confirmed.
“The foreign secretary and secretary of state discussed Russia’s deplorable air strikes against Odesa, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kyiv over the new year period, and their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine this year,” the spokesman said.
115 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine’s prosecutor general said at least 115 people had been injured in Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the north-eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday. Five deaths have been reported so far.
“Russia is once again trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness with a large-scale attack on civilian infrastructure. We have official information about 5 people killed.
“At least 115 have been injured, including children and entire families. Rescue efforts continue. Prosecutors and investigators are documenting these barbaric war crimes.
“Residential buildings, gas pipelines, and energy facilities in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, as well as the capital, have been damaged.
“Russia’s war on civilians is a blatant act of terrorism. This is a stark reminder to the world: only decisive action can stop terrorists from repeating their atrocities,” Andriy Kostin said.
Zelensky says Russia will feel ‘wrath’ of Ukraine’s increased domestic arms production in 2024
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to boost the country’s military manufacturing in 2024, promising that Russia will feel the “wrath of domestic production”.
In his new year’s message, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine will build at least a million drones, adding: “All of which we will generously use.”
Russia pounded Odesa in southern Ukraine with missiles and drones earlier on New Year’s Eve, before the leaders of the two warring countries gave contrasting messages to their people.
Russian ballistic missiles strike Ukraine's largest cities, killing at least 2 people
Ukraine’s two largest cities came under heavy Russian ballistic missile attacks Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens as the war approached its two-year milestone and the Kremlin‘s forces stepped up their winter bombardment of urban areas.
Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, said one person died and 41 were injured in at least six strikes with Kinzhal missiles that hit the center of Kharkiv city and other areas.
In Kyiv, the capital, five areas of the city were hit in strikes that killed an older woman and injured at least 27 people, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. More than 100 people were evacuated from a burning apartment block, he said.
Massive Russian missile attack devastates Ukraine as Turkey blocks British ships from Black Sea
Russia has launched a massive, three-pronged aerial assault across Ukraine, killing at least five people and injuring more than a hundred more.
The attack, which targeted the capital of Kyiv and the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east, was one of the deadliest campaigns since the war began in February 2022.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday evening that the attack killed five civilians and injured 127 as air defences downed Russian Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound.
