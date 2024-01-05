Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s forces suffering significant losses around key eastern city, says Kyiv
Russia began its tank-heavy assault on the eastern Ukrianian city of Avdiivka in October last year and have lost five battalions worth of equipment since
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Vladimir Putin’s forces are suffering significant losses in its blitz attacks on a key eastern city in Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has claimed, losing thousands of soldiers and hundreds of vehicles.
During its latest update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said its forces were holding their defences against what has been a months-long mechanised assault on the city of Avdiivka, inflicting serious Russian casualties with each wave of attack. They said that Ukraine had repelled at least 13 attacks in the past 24 hours.
The latest US estimates suggested that roughly 13,000 Russians have died in the assault on Avdiivka, which began last October.
The first three weeks of Russian losses over Avdiivka alone are comparable to Ukrainian losses over several months of its counteroffensive last year, according to Michael Koffman, one of the pre-eminent Russo-Ukraine war analysts.
Tanks and armoured personnel carriers have also been a significant part of the attack on Avdiivka, and Russian vehicle losses are sizeable.
Ukrainian military analyst Tatarigami counted at least 211 vehicle losses around the city between 10 October and 28 November, the equivalent of around five battalions.
Ukraine and Russia fire hundreds of missiles and drones in escalating aerial war
Russia has fired more than 450 missiles and drones at Ukrainian civilian areas over the past week, killing more than 60 civilians and injuring hundreds more. Ukraine has fired dozens of drones and missiles over the Russian border and in Moscow-occupied Crimea in return, as the aerial duel between the two escalates while the frontlines on the ground remain deadlocked.
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its latest intelligence update, suggested that Russia had committed a significant proportion of its stockpiled weapons to carry out the aerial attacks. It added that Russia appears to have transitioned from targeting critical energy infrastructure to Ukraine’s defence industry – seeking to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fire missiles and drones. That is an acknowldgement that the Kremlin is expecting a long war of attrition both in the air and on the ground.
Ukraine and Russia fire hundreds of missiles and drones in escalating aerial war
It is likely to become a battle of endurance as Ukraine calls on Western nations to help bulk up their air defence systems
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in biggest swap since beginning of invasion
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the biggest such swap since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
At least 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their homes and a total of 248 Russian servicemen were released from Ukrainian territory on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates brokered a swap deal between the two nations.
This is the 49th prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia during the war, Kyiv’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.
Moscow and Kyiv swap hundreds of prisoners of war in biggest exchange since war began
Six civilians among 230 Ukrainians released by Russia, says Zelensky
Hundreds of Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine using ‘I want to live’ hotline
Hundreds of Russian soldiers have defected from Vladimir Putin’s army using an “I want to live” hotline set up by Ukraine, military intelligence officials in Kyiv have revealed.
Created just days before Russia’s partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists in September 2022, the hotline has reportedly received tens of thousands of calls and has led to 220 soldiers defecting to Ukraine.
Kyiv’s military intelligence unit (GUR), which launched the initiative, said a website that accompanies the hotline has been visited more than 48 million times in 15 months.
Hundreds of Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine using ‘I want to live’ hotline
Roughly three Russian soldiers surrendering every week through hotline
UK condemns Russia’s decision to use ballistic missiles
The UK has condemned Russia‘s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.
The Foreign Office said the attacks are a sign of Russia‘s “desperation” and a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “The UK strongly condemns Russia‘s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine. We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia.
“Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine. This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation.
“Furthermore, this activity is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions - which Russia supported as a permanent member.
“Any support for North Korea’s own illegal weapons programmes risks significantly undermining the UN’s long standing commitment to security, and further destabilising the region.
“North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia‘s illegal war in Ukraine.”
Two injured as Russian air defences down 10 targets over Belgorod
Russian air defence systems downed 10 airborne targets late on Thursday over the southern city of Belgorod, with two people injured and some damage to a residence, the regional governor said.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the targets were downed as they approached the city.
Two people were being treated in hospital for injuries. Gladkov said windows were blown out in a multi-storey apartment building and at least 30 cars sustained damage.
Ukraine launched missile and drone attacks on Wednesday on Belgorod region, local officials said. Russia said 25 civilians, including five children, were killed in attacks last weekend.
UK condemns what it calls Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine
Britain on Thursday condemned what it called Russia‘s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.
“The UK strongly condemns Russia’s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine,” the UK’s Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. “We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia.”
The reaction followed the White House, citing newly declassified intelligence, saying that North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, some of which Russia has fired into Ukraine.
U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby also said that the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council, and would impose additional sanctions against those facilitating the arms deals, while calling North Korea’s arms transfer to Russia a “significant and concerning escalation.”
North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, the UK Foreign office spokesperson said.
“UK will continue to work with its partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia‘s illegal war in Ukraine.”
UK condemns Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine
Britain on Thursday said it condemned what it called Russia‘s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.
“We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia,” UK’s Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
Russia and Ukraine exchange long range attacks
Russia shot down 10 Ukrainian air-launched missiles over Crimea, its Defence Ministry said on Thursday, as both sides in the war pounded each other with long-range aerial strikes while fighting along the front line remained largely deadlocked.
One person was wounded by the falling debris of a downed aerial target in Sevastopol, a major port and the largest city on the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
Russian military bloggers posted video of air raid sirens wailing in Sevastopol during the day, and traffic was suspended on the bridge connecting the peninsula, which Moscow seized illegally a decade ago, with Russia‘s Krasnodar region. The bridge is a key supply link for Russia.
On Wednesday night, Russia fired two S-300 missiles at central Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, which in the past week has come under almost daily aerial attack, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
One person was killed in Russia‘s morning missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine, regional governor Andrii Raikovych said on Telegram. An energy facility was damaged in the attack, which also targeted an industrial area, he said.
Ukraine‘s air force said it intercepted two Shahed drones over the Khmelnytskyi region, in west-central Ukraine, which hosts an important air base at Starokostiantyniv.
Pictures show Ukrainian prisoners after prisoner exhange
UN nuclear watchdog says Russia is denying access to Ukrainian power station
Russia has denied UN inspectors access to some parts of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant it is occupying in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general Rafael Grossi said inspectors at the plant have for the past two weeks been refused access to the main halls of reactors one, two and six.
Mr Grossi said the UN nuclear watchdog was also yet to receive 2024 maintenance plans for the facility, which is currently under Russia’s control.
Russia denies UN nuclear watchdog access to Ukrainian power station
IAEA says it is first time it has been denied access to key parts of plant, including where reactor core and spent fuel are located
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies