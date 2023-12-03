✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 12 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks alongside a cruise missile, Ukraine‘s air force said today. The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine‘s northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine‘s south.

The cruise missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without giving further detail. It did not say what happened to the two drones that were not destroyed.

It comes as the Institute for the Study of War said bad weather conditions have slowed the pace of combat “across the entire frontline but have not completely halted them”.

Russian milbloggers claimed that strong winds near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast prevented Russian forces from using drones and artillery over the past two days.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin ordered a significant boost in the country’s military, increasing the troop numbers by nearly 170,000 to reach a total of 1.32 million as the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion enters its 22nd month.