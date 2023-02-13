Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops suffering highest death rate since first week of war
Wagner group says it has captured a Donetsk village as fighting intensifies
Russian soldiers are dying at a higher rate in Ukraine now than at any time since the first week of the invasion, officials in Kyiv said.
At least 824 Russian soldiers are dying every day in February on average, the latest assessment by the Ukrainian intelligence shows.
This rate is four times higher than the deaths reported in June and July, when 172 Russian soldiers were being killed each day.
Ukraine was also continuing to suffer from a “high attritional rate,” the British defence ministry said yesterday. It noted that these trends are only based on Ukrainian intelligence assessments, but added that they are “likely accurate”.
Meanwhile, Russian mercenary group Wagner said it had taken control of a village near the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
Volodymyr Zelensky maintained that his soldiers were repelling attacks in the heavily embattled region.
“Thank you to all our soldiers for the latest results that Ukraine needs in terms of resistance and repelling enemy assaults in Donetsk region – near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and other directions,” he said in his nightly address.
Russia suffering 824 casualties per day - MoD
Russia has in all likelihood suffered an average of 824 casualties a day over the past two weeks, Britain’s Ministry of defence has said.
It is the highest rate of casualties since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on 24 February and four times the rate reported over the June-July period.
Ukraine was also continuing to suffer from a “high attritional rate,” the MoD added in a statement on Sunday.
Zelensky warns of Russian ‘radiation blackmail’
Volodymyr Zelensky has said his administration is doing everything to impose punitive sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry as part of global sanctions against Russia.
“All elements of the Russian system that are involved in the war, in providing terror and financing aggression must be isolated from the global system. This will be done!” he said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky added: “This is all the more true for those who participated in the seizure and illegal actions at our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia’s radiation blackmail of the world must be punished.”
Warning that Russian nuclear sanctions would not be easy, Mr Zelensky noted that his efforts were facing some resistance.
“But there was a time when other restrictions against Russia seemed difficult to implement as well. They did. Now they are already in place. For example, on oil and oil products from Russia,” he said.
Russia strikes key Ukraine bridge with naval drone
Kyiv memorial to war dead
British weapons ‘could be manufactured in Ukraine’
UK officials are likely discussing the manufacture of British weapons and other military equipment in Ukraine.
This comes after Rishi Sunak opened up to the possibility of sending fighter jets to Kyiv after president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to commit to “wings for freedom”.
British defence industry executives are now discussing a deal that would see arms and vehicles built in Ukraine under licence, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
There is a race to put Britain “at the front of the queue”, a defence executive told the newspaper, with European defence companies also thought to be in discussions.
Macron may strip Putin of French legion of honor award
French legislators and activists have called on French president Emmanuel Macron to withdraw Vladimir Putin’s Legion d’Honneur award because of his war.
Stark images from Bakhmut
Snow is covering the streets of Bakhmut, at the centre of months of fighting, where much infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
Battle for key city of Bakhmut rages
Russian forces have intensified their onslaught on Bakhmut, to try to destroy it before the anniversary of the invasion on 24 February, Ukrainian officials believe.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group, said on Sunday that the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of Bakhmut.
Journalists with the popular German publication Bild came under Russian fire in the city, which has been at the epicentre of the fighting in recent months.
Kyiv’s top military commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Saturday that Ukraine continued to hold Bakhmut, trying to “stabilise” the front line around it.
Hundreds of Russians fighting in special legion for Ukraine
Hundreds of Russians are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the battle for Bakhmut, The New York Times reports.
The Free Russia Legion is led by a Ukrainian officer but comprises Russian citizens, some of whom were living in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion, while others went to Ukraine out of moral conviction or disgust with Russia’s regime.
Russians seeking to join the legion have to undergo an extensive background check, the paper says.
The unit has received little attention, in part to protect the soldiers from reprisals by Russia, but also because of reluctance in the Ukrainian military to highlight the efforts of soldiers whose home country has done so much harm to Ukraine.
Last week, the Russian prosecutor general’s office filed a suit with the country’s supreme court to have the Legion declared a terrorist organisation, the paper reports.
Sunak: Pilot training is ‘first step’ towards potential jets supply
