Russian soldiers are dying at a higher rate in Ukraine now than at any time since the first week of the invasion, officials in Kyiv said.

At least 824 Russian soldiers are dying every day in February on average, the latest assessment by the Ukrainian intelligence shows.

This rate is four times higher than the deaths reported in June and July, when 172 Russian soldiers were being killed each day.

Ukraine was also continuing to suffer from a “high attritional rate,” the British defence ministry said yesterday. It noted that these trends are only based on Ukrainian intelligence assessments, but added that they are “likely accurate”.

Meanwhile, Russian mercenary group Wagner said it had taken control of a village near the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Volodymyr Zelensky maintained that his soldiers were repelling attacks in the heavily embattled region.

“Thank you to all our soldiers for the latest results that Ukraine needs in terms of resistance and repelling enemy assaults in Donetsk region – near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and other directions,” he said in his nightly address.