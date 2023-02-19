✕ Close Kamala Harris accuses Russia of crimes against humanity at Munich Security Conference

Russia’s ambassador to the US has accused Washington of trying to justify its own actions in fomenting the crisis in Ukraine by alleging Russia had committed crimes against humanity.

“We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonise Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us,” envoy Anatoly Antonov was quoted saying by Russia’s Tass state news agency.

Mr Antonov’s comments come following US vice president Kamala Harris’ announcement at the Munich Security Conference that Russia had committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

The US State Department alleged Vladimir Putin’s troops executed children and tortured and forcibly deported thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. It said the acts “are not random or spontaneous” but “part of the Kremlin’s widespread and systematic attack” against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Mr Putin is “planning for more war”, as he joined Rishi Sunak and other Western leaders in calling for intensified support for Ukraine.

Mr Sunak insisted the world must “hold Russia to account” for alleged war crimes and criticised agreements of the “post-Cold War era” for failing Kyiv.