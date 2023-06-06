Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv launches multiple attacks across frontline
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says Ukraine has retaken part of Berkhivka, a settlement north of Bakhmut
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Ukraine has launched attacks at a number of points across the frontline with Russia’s forces – suggesting its long-waited counteroffensive could finally be kicking into gear.
So far though it is unclear whether the strikes represented the start of the long-heralded move against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and Ukrainian officials made no mention of any broad, significant new campaign or sidestepped questions on the matter.
Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said the nation’s forces were “shifting to offensive actions” in some areas but sought to play them down as “local attacks”.
On Monday, Moscow claimed to have repelled a major Ukrainian offensive in the south of the Donetsk region but the chief of private army Wagner admitted Russian forces had lost ground around Bakhmut further north.
Wagner captured Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to regular Russian troops, but Kyiv has since been attacking Russian-held areas to the north and south of the city.
US sanctions target Russian influence campaign in Moldova
The United States has imposed sanctions on members of a Russian intelligence-linked group for their role in Moscow’s efforts to destabilise democracy and influence elections in Moldova, the Treasury Department has said.
The new sanctions target seven Russian individuals, some of whom maintain ties to Russian intelligence services, the department said in a statement. They include the group's leader, Konstantin Prokopyevich Sapozhnikov, who organised the plot to destabilize the government of Moldova in early 2023, it said.
The group is part of a large global information operation connected to Russia that targets Ukraine and bordering countries as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, the Treasury Department said.
The group's members provoke, train and oversee groups in democratic countries and conduct anti-government protests, rallies, marches and demonstrations, the department claimed.
Russia claims it destroyed 28 tanks and 109 armoured vehicles in Donetsk fighting
Russia has claimed that it destroyed 28 tanks and 109 armoured fighting vehicles in Donetsk fighting, it was reported.
Russia’s defence ministry said today that Ukrainian forces carried out a military operation in southern Donetsk yesterday in an attempt to advance, but claimed that the advance was repelled.
The ministry claimed Russian forces destroyed “28 tanks, including eight main battle Leopard tanks” and 109 armoured fighting vehicles.
Ukrainian forces advance on eastern front, defence ministry says
Ukraine conducted offensive operations along the eastern front and made several advances, according to the deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar.
She said on Telegram that the Ukrainian troops advanced 200 to 1,600 metres in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka and 100 to 700 metres in the direction of Ivanivske and Klischiivka.
In an earlier Telegram message, Ms Maliar said that the Ukrainian military was moving along a fairly wide front towards Bakhmut.
Earlier, Russia’s ministry of defence had announced that Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive in five areas along the front.
On 4 June, the Institute for the Study of War concluded that the Ukrainian military conducted local ground attacks and “reportedly made limited tactical gains in western Donetsk oblast and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblast”.
Biden thanks Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine
US president Joe Biden has thanked prime minister Mette Frederiksen for Denmark’s role in a Western alliance “standing up” for Ukraine.
The Oval Office visit kicked off the first of a pair of critical meetings Mr Biden is holding with European allies this week which will focus heavily on what lies ahead in the war in Ukraine – including the recently-launched effort to train and eventually equip Ukraine with US-built F-16s fighter jets.
“There’s a shared commitment to the core values and that gives us our strength – at least that’s what I believe,” Mr Biden said. “Together we’re working to protect those values – including standing up for the people of Ukraine against the brutal aggression of the Russians.”
Mr Biden will meet with the UK’s Rishi Sunak on Thursday.
Russia launches new wave of overnight strikes on Kyiv
Ukrainian authorities say the air defence systems downed more than 20 cruise missiles during overnight Russian air strikes on Kyiv.
“All were shot down, there were no hits,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.
Officials said there were no casualties.
However, falling debris from the attacks hit road surfaces and damaged power lines to the trolley system in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, the military said.
Ukrainian reporter touts arrival of ‘day of all days’, as counteroffensive speculation grows
Illia Ponomarenko, a defence reporter with the Kyiv Independent, has suggested that today “could be the beginning of the day of all days”, adding: “Let’s wait, pray, and see.”
Kyiv has received no formal complaints about weapons in Belgorod attacks, says minister
Ukraine has received no formal complaints about attacks on Russian territory, Kyiv’s foreign minister has said – despite US and Belgian officials declaring an investigation into the possible use of Western weapons there.
Speaking about recent raids into the region of Belgorod conducted by anti-Kremlin Russian volunteer militias, Dmytro Kuleba cast the violence as an internal Russian matter and said it was none of his business.
U.S. and Belgian officials earlier said they were investigating the possible use of Western weapons by the militias inside Russian territory, something which the Kremlin could view as an escalation in the war.
Mr Kuleba, however, said his ministry had not received any formal complaints regarding the events in Belgorod.
“Usually when you want to express your concern with something, you send a note, and we haven’t received anything,” he told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.
Ukraine’s foreign minister eyes Nato membership
Ukraine’s looming counteroffensive will give the country the victory it needs to join Nato, the country’s foreign minister has said.
Membership of the military alliance would “probably” only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.
The minister, who has been in post since March 2020, said Nato membership was the next big target on Ukraine’s agenda after some of its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets coveted and lobbied for by Kyiv.
“We (already) unlocked all weapons ... There is nothing big left to fight for.”
“Nato membership cannot stop this war, but Nato membership will stop further wars. This is why the best way to ensure security in the region is to come to the moment when Ukraine becomes a member of Nato,” he said.
Ukraine has enough weapons to launch counteroffensive, says foreign minister
Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia, Kyiv’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.
Ukraine has for months feted a vast upcoming assault to retake its territory from Russia, using tanks, armoured cars and artillery donated by Western allies.
Mr Kuleba did not say whether the counter-offensive had started when asked by Reuters, saying that the most important thing was not when it started, but that it ended in Ukrainian victory.
The minister said that while Ukraine now had enough arms to begin its counter-offensive, it would still need continued deliveries from its allies to sustain the effort.
“When you go on the counter-offensive, it’s one thing to have enough weapons to begin it, but another thing to ensure sustainability of supplies in order to be able to continue as long as is needed,” he told the news agency.
He added that he was “pretty confident” that Kyiv’s partners would continue to supply arms until Kyiv reached its goals, but acknowledged they would face difficulties around production capacity.
