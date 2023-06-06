Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops accused of bombing critical dam
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks residents to evacuate as water gushes from destroyed Nova Khakova dam in Kherson
A Ukrainian Soviet-era dam has been destroyed by the Russians near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine’s Kherson region has said that the water will reach critical levels within five hours after a huge dam was blown up today near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian authorities have asked residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate as water gushes out from the destroyed Nova Khakova dam in the southern Kherson region.
Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs said in a statement today that with the water level rising, the ministry has urged everyone in the “danger zone” to turn off all electrical appliances, take documents and essentials, and take care of “loved ones and pets”.
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have blamed each other for destroying the dam, with Kyiv calling the attack “ecocide” as Moscow blamed it on “terrorists” – Russia’s byword for Ukrainian forces.
It comes as Ukraine’s defence minister, Hanna Malyar, claimed gains of up to 1.6km in several directions” as Kyiv is now “shifting to offensive actions” in some areas, amid growing signs that a long-awaited counter-offensive has begun.
The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi also claimed that his forces were “moving forward” towards Bakhmut.
Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir will lead to a ‘decade-long water shortage in Crimea’, official says
A Kyiv official has said that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region could have “devastating consequences”.
“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station could have catastrophic consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir to cool nuclear reactors,” Mustafa Nayyem, head of the state agency for restoration of Ukraine said.
He tweeted: “Blowing up the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant will have devastating consequences, including a decade-long water shortage in Crimea, irreparable damage to hundreds of thousands of lives, and the risk of drowning for thousands.”
'This is ecocide,' top Ukrainian official says after Kakhovka dam destruction
A top Ukrainian official called the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam an “ecocide” and said that “the Russians will be responsible for the possible deprivation of drinking water for people in the south of Kherson region and in Crimea”.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office said on Telegram that Russians will also be responsible for the “possible destruction of some settlements and the biosphere”.
“This is ecocide. The safety of people is a priority today. We must ensure that the enemy is punished at the international level.”
Meanwhile, it was reported evacuations from potential flood zones have already begun, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukraine-appointed head of the Kherson regional military administration.
White House remains tight-lipped over Ukraine counteroffensive
While the Washington Post has reported that some US officials thought Ukraine’s counteroffensive was under way, the White House has declined to say whether they believe this is the case.
“I’m not going to be talking for the Ukrainian military. That’s for them to speak to,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told a regular briefing, although he stressed the work the US had done to ensure the Ukrainians were ready.
“So whether it’s starting now, or starting soon, or whenever they decide to step up and whatever they decide to do, the president is confident that we did everything we could over the last six, eight months or more to make sure that they had all the equipment, the training, the capabilities to be successful.”
Zelensky says Kakhovka dam blast proves Moscow’s forces ‘must be expelled' from Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the Kakhovka dam destruction proves that Moscow’s forces “must be expelled” from all of Ukraine.
“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” he wrote on Telegram.
“Not a single metre should be left to them, because they use every metre for terror.”
'Water will reach critical level within five hours'
Russian TV airs deep fake video of Putin
Several radio stations and local TV networks were reportedly hacked yesterday to broadcast a deep fake address by Vladimir Putin.
“Definitely there was no address. It is true that there were hacks in some regions,” chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to the state-run TASS news agency.
“In particular, I know that there was a hack into Radio Mir and into some networks. Now all this has been eliminated and taken under control.”
It was reported that the fake address announced mass mobilisation and introduced martial law in border regions.
Eighty settlements near the destroyed Kakhovka dam may be affected
Eighty settlements near the destroyed Kakhovka dam may be affected by the flooding, Russian state media TASS reported today.
At Normandy D-Day celebrations, echoes of Ukraine's looming fight
While US military officers here caution against too direct a comparison between the 1944 D-Day landings and Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive, the echoes of what Kyiv faces today are a dominant theme of this year’s commemorations of the young soldiers who died on the Normandy beaches nearly 80 years ago.
For days, the villages and towns surrounding Omaha and Utah beaches have held parades, memorial events, flyovers and parachute demonstrations to build up to the annual celebration of D-Day, the launch of Operation Overlord. The invasion on 6 June 1944 marked the beginning of the Allies’ massive ground invasion which would eventually lead to Germany’s surrender and the end of the Second World War in Europe.
The celebration is taking place as Ukraine prepares to launch its own counteroffensive against Russia – an impending fight for which many of those same allied forces have now provided billions of dollars in weapons and training to Kyiv’s soldiers to best prepare them to win.
“There’s echoes of that of course,” said US Joint Chiefs chair General Mark Milley. However, he cautioned against making a direct comparison to the Normandy invasion, where more than 150,000 troops made landfall in Normandy in a 24-hour period and millions eventually fought across Europe to defeat the Nazis.
Tara Copp has the full report:
At Normandy D-Day celebrations, echoes of Ukraine's looming fight
There are no Ukrainian troops present at this year's commemorations of the 1944 D-Day landings in Normandy, which launched the Allied invasion of Europe and led to the end of World War II
“Trust the police, rescuers and our defenders,” the ministry said. “The enemy is trying to spread disinformation, to absolve themselves of responsibility for another crime.”
Zelensky to hold emergency meeting over Kakhovka dam blast
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will hold an emergency meeting over the Kakhovka dam blast, Reuters reported.
A major Soviet-era dam in Ukraine that supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was blown up today with the two sides blaming each other for the incident.
Russian state media, TASS news agency quoted a Russia-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region as saying that there was no “critical danger” yet to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam.
