The head of Ukraine’s Kherson region has said that the water will reach critical levels within five hours after a huge dam was blown up today near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian authorities have asked residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate as water gushes out from the destroyed Nova Khakova dam in the southern Kherson region.

Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs said in a statement today that with the water level rising, the ministry has urged everyone in the “danger zone” to turn off all electrical appliances, take documents and essentials, and take care of “loved ones and pets”.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have blamed each other for destroying the dam, with Kyiv calling the attack “ecocide” as Moscow blamed it on “terrorists” – Russia’s byword for Ukrainian forces.

It comes as Ukraine’s defence minister, Hanna Malyar, claimed gains of up to 1.6km in several directions” as Kyiv is now “shifting to offensive actions” in some areas, amid growing signs that a long-awaited counter-offensive has begun.

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi also claimed that his forces were “moving forward” towards Bakhmut.