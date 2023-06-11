Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Zelensky says ‘counter-offensive actions’ are underway
Ukraine penetrates first line of Russia defence in some areas amid ‘significant operations’
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that counter-offensive and defensive actions are under way against Russian forces in an apparent confirmation of the long-awaited pushback of Putin’s troops.
Mr Zelensky said on Saturday that his top commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.
The Ukrainian leader, who was speaking at a Kyiv news conference alongside Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, said: “The counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. I will not speak about which stage or phase they are in.”
The comments come after an escalation of fighting in the south and east of Ukraine.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said earlier today that Ukraine has “penetrated” the first line of Russian defences in some areas and is making “good progress” in its counteroffensive.
Kyiv has conducted “significant operations” over the past 48 hours in southern and eastern parts of the country, it added.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
The short-term dangers can be seen from outer space — tens of thousands of parcels of land flooded, and more to come. Experts say the long-term consequences will be generational.
Full report:
Zelensky confirms counteroffensive underway
President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on Saturday that his military was engaged in "counter-offensive and defensive operations" a day after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s long-vaunted drive to retake territory was well under way.
But the Ukrainian leader disclosed no details, telling reporters to pass on to Putin that his generals were optimistic.
Sporting his trademark khaki fatigues, Zelensky shrugged at a press conference when asked about Putin’s comments on Friday that Kyiv had begun its counter-offensive but made no progress.
"Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelensky said, listing Ukraine’s top military brass by name.
"They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin," he said with a smile, standing alongside visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
He said Putin’s comments on the counter-offensive were "interesting...It is important that Russia always feels this: That they do not have long left, in my opinion."
Two drones crash in Russia’s Kaluga region - local governor
Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.
One drone crashed near the village of Strelkovka, another in the woods in the Medynsky municipal district.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and only minimal damage, Shapsha said on Telegram.
The report could not be independently verified.
The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.
Watch: Kherson roof ‘washes up’ on beach 100 miles away from dam collapse, says MP
Parts of houses from Kherson have washed up more than 100 miles away on a beach in Odesa, a Ukrainian MP has said.
Footage posted by Oleksiy Goncharenko on Friday, 9 June, shows a roof on Dolphin Beach near Malyi Fontan.
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been rescued after waters from the collapsed Nova Kakhovka dam submerged villages, fields and roads in southern Kherson.
Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam and its hydropower plant, which was under Kremlin control.
Moscow has accused Ukraine of bombarding the dam.
Tanks, missiles and keeping Russia guessing: The week Ukraine’s counteroffensive truly began
Kyiv is seeking to smash through entrenched Russian lines, but has a tough battle ahead, writes Kim Sengupta:
ICYMI: UK will provide extra £16 million to flood-hit areas of Ukraine
The UK will provide an extra £16m of humanitarian aid to Ukraine after a dam collapsed in the south of the country.
Flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam near Kherson has directly affected 32,000 people.
Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.
The money consists of £10 million for the Red Cross Movement, £5 million for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and £1m for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
Boats, community water filters, water pumps and waders will be given to the war-torn country and are expected to arrive there next week.
Canada to give seized Russian aircraft to Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday promised to hand over a seized An-124 Russian cargo jet to Ukraine.
“Today, through the legislation we passed, we are confiscating this aircraft that was owned by Russia and we are beginning the process of transferring this asset to Ukraine so that it will never again be used by Russia in support of war,” Mr Trudeau said.
The Russian Airlines aircraft arrived in Toronto on 27 February last year with a shipment of Covid tests from China. The aircraft arrived just a few hours before authorities closed the sky to Russian flights.
Zelenskiy says counteroffensive actions “taking place” in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday that his military was engaged in “counter-offensive and defensive operations” a day after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s long-vaunted drive to retake territory was well underway.
“Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at,” Mr Zelenskiy said.
“They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin,” he added.
US citizen detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges
According to Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction, the man was detained on Saturday when “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen”.
In a statement on Telegram, the court described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” who is now “accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people”.
“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added, according to CNN.
