✕ Close Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that counter-offensive and defensive actions are under way against Russian forces in an apparent confirmation of the long-awaited pushback of Putin’s troops.

Mr Zelensky said on Saturday that his top commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.

The Ukrainian leader, who was speaking at a Kyiv news conference alongside Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, said: “The counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. I will not speak about which stage or phase they are in.”

The comments come after an escalation of fighting in the south and east of Ukraine.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said earlier today that Ukraine has “penetrated” the first line of Russian defences in some areas and is making “good progress” in its counteroffensive.

Kyiv has conducted “significant operations” over the past 48 hours in southern and eastern parts of the country, it added.