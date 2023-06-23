Ukraine-Russia war – live: UN report says Russian military used 91 children as human shields
Report says Russia ‘maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals’ in 2022
The United Nations has added Russia to a global list of offenders for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022.
Russian forces and affiliated groups “maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals”, according to a report submitted to the UN Security Council (UNSC) by a diplomat.
The report seen by Reuters said that Russia’s military used 91 children as human shields as well.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Russia’s defence ministry of lying about the scale of Russian losses and setbacks in Ukraine.
In a series of emotional audio messages over two days, Mr Prigozhin escalated his repeated criticism of defence minister Sergei Shoigu – a close Vladimir Putin ally – and Valery Gerasimov – chief of the general staff – by accusing them of hiding Russia‘s “very serious losses on the front” from Mr Putin.
“Total trash is being put on the president’s desk. Shoigu and Gerasimov have a simple approach. The lie must be monstrous for people to believe it. That is what they are doing,” Mr Prigozhin said in a message.
Ukraine attacks key bridge between mainland and Crimea, says Russia-backed official
Ukrainian forces have launched a missile strike on a bridge connecting Ukraine‘s Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said today.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route.
No casualty has been reported.
No threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy, Australia's PM says
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese said today that the contested site of a proposed Russian embassy was secure, after it emerged that a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land following the government’s decision to cancel the lease.
Earlier this month, Australia passed a law to prevent Russia from moving its embassy from a Canberra suburb to a prime site close to parliament and the Chinese embassy, citing national security concerns, Reuters reported.
Earlier it was reported that a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land under the watch of a police force unable to arrest him as he has diplomatic immunity.
“Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security, and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,” Mr Albanese told a news conference today.
“The site is secure and we are comfortable with our position.”
Reuters said Moscow on Wednesday barred 48 Australians from entering Russia, in what it said was retaliation for Australia’s own long-running sanctions regime against the country.
EU says Ukraine is making progress with reforms and on track to membership talks
The European Union said yesterday that Ukraine, even amid war and relentless attacks from Russia, was staying the course towards opening membership talks with the bloc and lauded it for reforms in several sectors.
Ukraine sees EU membership as an essential part of its Western-oriented future. For over a year it has worked on paving the way to opening talks and the 27-nation bloc issued some badly needed words of encouragement, although it said work remains to be done.
In an interim report addressing only part of the changes the nation needs to make to start talks, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said Kyiv had “completed” two of seven steps, on judicial governance and media freedom and that “good progress had been made on constitutional court reform.
Robert F Kennedy Jr wildly claims Russia ‘acted in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion
Presidential primary candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said that he believes Russia acted in “good faith” when it invaded Ukraine, and claimed the US was largely responsible for the war.
Mr Kennedy is running as a Democrat in the 2024 presidential primaries.
He made the comments during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Briefing with Steve Scully,” according to the HuffPost.
Scully asked Mr Kennedy about Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion, which prompted Mr Kennedy to say that “baby steps” towards negotiations were the appropriate path forward.
The interviewer then pointed out that Mr Putin has largely dismissed calls for negotiations unless they allow Russia to keep the land it has already occupied in Ukraine.
Zelensky warns of Russian attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is considering a terrorist attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“Our intelligence obtained information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A terrorist attack with radiation leakage. They have prepared everything for this,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Kyiv Independent.
Earlier, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed that Russian forces have planted additional mines in and around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including the cooling pond.
“The worst thing is that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was additionally mined during this time. The cooler (pond) was mined. If they disable it by blowing it up, there is a high probability that there will be significant problems,” he said.
Air raid alerts in effect throughout Ukraine
Ukraine has warned people that Russian missile and drone attacks might take place as air raid alerts were in effect throughout the country early this morning.
Telegram channels reported explosions in several regions, from Lviv in the west, far from the front lines, to Kherson in the south.
However, there were no reports of strikes or casualties so far.
UK could support dropping a stage in Ukraine’s Nato membership bid – Cleverly
The UK could be in favour of offering Ukraine a shorter route to Nato accession, the Foreign Secretary indicated.
James Cleverly said during a conference on Ukrainian reconstruction the UK would be “very supportive” if it was decided Kyiv did not need to go through the membership action plan stage of the process to join Nato.
“We have seen Ukraine evolve, and evolve incredibly quickly,” he told a press conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.
Dominic McGrath reports:
