The United Nations has added Russia to a global list of offenders for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022.

Russian forces and affiliated groups “maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals”, according to a report submitted to the UN Security Council (UNSC) by a diplomat.

The report seen by Reuters said that Russia’s military used 91 children as human shields as well.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Russia’s defence ministry of lying about the scale of Russian losses and setbacks in Ukraine.

In a series of emotional audio messages over two days, Mr Prigozhin escalated his repeated criticism of defence minister Sergei Shoigu – a close Vladimir Putin ally – and Valery Gerasimov – chief of the general staff – by accusing them of hiding Russia‘s “very serious losses on the front” from Mr Putin.

“Total trash is being put on the president’s desk. Shoigu and Gerasimov have a simple approach. The lie must be monstrous for people to believe it. That is what they are doing,” Mr Prigozhin said in a message.