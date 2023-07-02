Russia Ukraine – live: Kyiv shoots down drones after first aerial attack in 12 days
Russia launches overnight drone attacks on Kyiv after 12-day hiatus
Ukrainian air defence system thwarted attacks by Russian drones, in first aerial attack on capital after 12 days, Kyiv officials said.
The country’s air force said that the attack included eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence system.
Three private houses were damaged as a result of falling drone debris in the Kyiv region, injuring one person, the military head of the region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said on his Facebook page.
Kyiv and a number of central and eastern Ukrainian regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2am local time.
“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads the city’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel.
No information on casualties or damages has been made available yet, Mr Popko said.
Askold Krushelnycky reports from Kharkiv, where he speaks to members of Ukraine's army about Kyiv's counteroffensive to reclaim its land from Moscow. Facing mines and constant shelling, gains are slow – and hard-earned.
Ukraine’s push to smash Russian defences: ‘Small advances have colossal meaning’
Askold Krushelnycky reports from Kharkiv, where he speaks to members of Ukraine’s army about Kyiv’s counteroffensive to reclaim its land from Moscow. Facing mines and constant shelling, gains are slow – and hard-earned
Russia cancels premier international airshow due to ‘security concerns'
Russia has cancelled its 2023 Maks international airshow due to “genuine security concerns” amid recent uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks inside Russia, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said Russia has cancelled its “premier international airshow” which takes place every other year near Moscow and showcases Russia’s civil and military aerospace sectors.
The airshow has become “key to securing export customers,” the update said.
As well as security concerns, the Ministry of Defence also said it is “highly likely” organisers of the airshow were “aware of the potential for reputational damage if fewer international delegations attended.”
“The war has been exceptionally challenging for Russia’s aerospace community. The sector is struggling under international sanctions; highly trained specialists are being encouraged to serve as infantry in the Roscosmos space agency’s own militia,” the update continued.
“Meanwhile, Commander in Chief of the Aerospace Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, has not been seen in public since the abortive mutiny by Wagner Group, for whom he served as point of contact with the Russian Ministry of Defence.”
One injured as Kyiv attacked for first time in 12 days
Three private houses were damaged as a result of falling drone debris in the Kyiv region, injuring one person, the military head of the region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said on his Facebook page.
It comes as Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region after a 12-day break.
The country’s air force said that the attack included eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence system.
Kyiv shoots down Russian drones after first aerial attack in 12 days
Ukrainian air defence system thwarted attacks by Russian drones, in first aerial attack on capital after 12 days, Kyiv officials said.
Russian drones launched an overnight attack in the early hours of the morning, sending the sirens buzzing over the capital.
“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel. “At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage.”
According to initial information, Russia attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed drones.
No information on casualties or damages has been made available yet, Mr Popko said.
Lavrov responds to fears of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Sergey Lavrov rejected the Ukrainian statement that Russia was planning an attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces control, calling it as “pure lies”.
“They say that we will blow ourselves up at a nuclear facility - well, is it necessary to comment on it: it’s just pure lies,” Mr Lavrov said.
The foreign minister added Ukraine had confected other such “tragedies” and was “playing with fire”.
Yesterday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said there was a “serious threat” at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Moscow was “technically ready” to provoke a localized explosion at the facility.
“There is a serious threat because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the station, which could lead to a (radiation) release,” Mr Zelensky told a news conference alongside visiting Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.
Russia’s right-wing and ultra-nationalist party working to ban travel to ‘unfriendly countries'
The ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is working on a bill that would temporarily ban the travel of close relatives of high-ranking officials to “unfriendly countries”, the RIA state news agency reported.
Russia considers all countries that have hit it with sanctions over its military campaign in Ukraine to be “unfriendly”.
Citing a member of the Russian Duma, Sergei Karginov, RIA reported that restrictions may also affect, among others, law enforcement officers, judges, top managers of state corporations, and the board of directors of the Central Bank.
“Now, when Russia is forced to confront a group of Western countries led by the United States that provoked a conflict in Ukraine, such journeys ... are not only inadmissible but also dangerous,” RIA cited Mr Karginov as saying.
It was not immediately clear when the LDPR would bring the bill for consideration by the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.
Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school
Rescue workers rushed to a school in Donetsk, Ukraine, to find survivors and clear debris after Russian forces hit the building on Friday.
The strike hit a primary school in the village of Serhiivka, killing two people including a teacher and injuring six others, according to the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office.
Around 12 people were in the educational facility when it was struck, the general prosecutor said.
One person has been recovered from the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Friday afternoon.
Ukraine war having ‘corrosive’ effect on Vladimir Putin’s leadership, CIA director
Russia’s war is having “a corrosive effect” on the leadership of Vladimir Putin, said US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns in the UK.
Referring to the mutiny by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Mr Burns said: “It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin’s mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership’s conduct of the war.”
The former US ambassador to Moscow was delivering a lecture to Britain’s Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.
“The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time - a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin’s war on his own society and his own regime,” he said.
“Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership,” Mr Burns said.
He said it has also opened up opportunities for CIA, suggesting their role of recruiting human agents in providing intelligence to the agency.
“That disaffection creates a once in a generation opportunity for us at CIA,” he said.
“We are not letting it go to waste,” he said as audience members laughed. “We are very much open for business.”
He cast the Wagner mutiny as an “armed challenge to the Russian state” but said it was an “internal Russian affair in which the United States has had and will have no part”.
Russia is emerging stronger after Wagner rebellion, Lavrov says slamming West
Russia is emerging stronger and more resilient and concerns over its national interests are not needed, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, slamming West on doubts over stability in Moscow after the Wagner mutiny.
“If anyone in the West has any doubts, then that’s your problem,” Mr Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow.
“Thank you for your concerns about our national interests, but there is no need.”
“Russia has always emerged more resilient and stronger after any difficulties - and it is hard to call it anything more than difficulties,” he added
He said the process has already begun.
Asked about the prospect of peace in Ukraine, he said it was West’s strategy to temporarily freeze the conflict to allow it to build up Ukraine’s military.
“It is a schizophrenic situation: they say everything will end with talks but first Russia must be defeated,” he said.
Ukraine commander blasts lack of arms for offensive
Valery Zaluzhny said the lack of fighter jets and weapons is hampering the country's counteroffensive.
In an interview with the Washington Post, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Ukraine is still awaiting F-16 fighters promised by the West.
He said: "I do not need 120 planes. I’m not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited number would be enough.
"They are needed. Because there is no other way. Because the enemy is using a different generation of aviation."
