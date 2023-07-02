✕ Close Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian air defence system thwarted attacks by Russian drones, in first aerial attack on capital after 12 days, Kyiv officials said.

The country’s air force said that the attack included eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence system.

Three private houses were damaged as a result of falling drone debris in the Kyiv region, injuring one person, the military head of the region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said on his Facebook page.

Kyiv and a number of central and eastern Ukrainian regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2am local time.

“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads the city’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel.

No information on casualties or damages has been made available yet, Mr Popko said.