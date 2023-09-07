✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia has criticised the Biden administration’s plan to send arms containing depleted uranium to Ukraine as the Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth $175m (£140m) for the war-hit country.

Russia’s deputy minister accused Washington of a “criminal act” by adding contentious depleted uranium ammunition that can pierce tanks for Abrams tanks, while Moscow’s embassy in the US said the military aid is an “indicator of inhumanity”.

Russia has, however, deployed hypersonic missiles and thermobaric weapons on civilian targets during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has continued for more than 20 months now.

This morning, explosions rocked the Russian city of Rostov near a military base which has played a major role in Russia’s invasion.

Russian officials said multiple drones were downed in southern Rostov, Bryansk in the early hours today.

At least one person was injured as the attack damaged three buildings and several cars. Russian officials claimed its air defences shot down two Ukrainian drones targeting the city, just 100km from the frontline.