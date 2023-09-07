✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia’s relentless attack on the port city of Izmail entered its fourth day as Ukrainian drones heading to three Russian cities, including Moscow, were shot down overnight.

A Ukrainian drone targeted Moscow, but was shot down southeast of the city without causing any damage or injuries, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, as explosions rocked the centre, Rostov-on-Don.

At least one person was injured as the attack damaged three buildings and several cars.

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.

In recent weeks drones have repeatedly targeted Moscow, with some hitting buildings in the city center, while others being shot down on the outskirts of the city.

In Russia’s attack on Izmail, located on the Danube river, at least one person was injured while infrastructure has been damaged, including grain silos.