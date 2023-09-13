✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

A submarine and landing ship were hit in an overnight attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, a Ukrainian spy agency official has said.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, saying the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea was struck by 10 cruise missiles

“We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike,” Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.

Earlier, Kim Jong-Un promised that North Korea would help Russia “fight imperialism” as he and Vladimir Putin met for weapons talks.

Speaking at Russia’s far east spaceport in a remote part of Siberia, the North Korean leader said the friendship between the two countries had “deep roots” and that Russia has “risen to a sacred fight” to protect its sovereignty and security.”

“We will always support the decisions of president Putin and the Russian leadership…and we will be together in the fight against imperialism,” he added.