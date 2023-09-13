Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s submarine damaged in Crimea ‘ghost’ speed boat attack
Ukraine spy agency official says ‘we can confirm large landing vessel and submarine were hit’ in blitz on Russia-occupied port
Russia’s war in Ukraine
A submarine and landing ship were hit in an overnight attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, a Ukrainian spy agency official has said.
Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, saying the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea was struck by 10 cruise missiles
“We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike,” Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.
Earlier, Kim Jong-Un promised that North Korea would help Russia “fight imperialism” as he and Vladimir Putin met for weapons talks.
Speaking at Russia’s far east spaceport in a remote part of Siberia, the North Korean leader said the friendship between the two countries had “deep roots” and that Russia has “risen to a sacred fight” to protect its sovereignty and security.”
“We will always support the decisions of president Putin and the Russian leadership…and we will be together in the fight against imperialism,” he added.
Russia’s Lavrov says situation has changed since North Korea was hit by UN sanctions
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the geopolitical climate had changed completely since the United Nations imposed sanctions on North Korea, and he accused the West of breaking pledges on humanitarian support for Pyongyang.
Lavrov was speaking to a Russian TV reporter as President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Russia’s far east. Since 2006 North Korea has been under UN sanctions, which Russia supported, over its banned nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
"Sanctions against North Korea were adopted in a completely different geopolitical situation when there were problems establishing dialogue (with Pyongyang), when there were quite serious debates in the Security Council," Lavrov told Russian TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.
He said the reason that Russia and China had blocked a further U.S.-drafted sanctions resolution against North Korea last year was that the West had given a false promise at the time of the original sanctions on humanitarian aid for the country.
"That was another lie. We, the Chinese and the North Koreans were deceived," Lavrov said.
Romanian defence ministry says elements of possible drone found on its territory
Over the weekend fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil, the defence ministry said, and President Klaus Iohannis said this indicated an unacceptable breach of Romania’s air space had occurred.
In a statement, Iohannis said he had informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the pieces of drone - the second to crash in Romanian territory this week - and that Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance’s complete solidarity with Romania.
Ukraine sees ‘partial success’ on southern front
Ukraine’s general staff has said its forces had seen “partial success” on the southern front around the village of Robotyne.
A general said yesterday that the country’s forces had advanced up to 500 metres south and southeast of the settlement, although a statement did not provide any further details.
Meanwhile, a pro-Russian military blogger recently claimed Kyiv was attempting to push south towards Novoprokopivka and west, in the direction of Kopani.
Boris Johnson poses for photo at Ukraine drone factory
Boris Johnson posed for a photo at a drone factory while on a recent visit to Ukraine.
The former UK prime minister visited Ukraine earlier this week, where he was given an honorary doctorate by the city’s Ivan Franko National University for his support of Ukraine during Russia’s illegal invasion.
“Fascinating to see the cutting edge military drone technology being developed in Ukraine,” he said in a post on X.
“Innovations like this are key to countering Russia’s illegal invasion.”
China agrees to rare visit by Papal envoy for Ukraine talks
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Papal envoy cardinal Matteo Zuppi will visit China for talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, despite the lack of formal bilateral ties between Beijing and the Holy See.
China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will meet with Zuppi, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.
"On the issue of Ukraine, China has always been committed to promoting peace talks," said Mao.
"We are ready to work with all parties and continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation and cooling of the situation."
EU support for Ukraine ‘will endure’ - von der Leyen
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the bloc would extend special protections granted to Ukrainian citizens who fled Russia’s war, restating the bloc’s long-term dedication to support Kyiv.
"Our support to Ukraine will endure," the European Commission president said in her annual policy speech to the European parliament.
Politicians gave a standing ovation as von der Leyen recounted the fate of Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian writer and activist who perished in Russia’s war against Ukraine after delivering her son to safety in Prague, an EU capital.
Ukraine says large Russian landing ship, submarine hit in Sevastopol strike
A Ukrainian military spy agency official said on Wednesday that an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had struck a large Russian landing ship and a submarine.
"We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike," Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.
The attack on the major naval city took place around 3am and according to a local Russian-installed official injured 24 people. Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.
Putin and Kim’s face-to-face talks conclude
The face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is over, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.
Interfax reported the two leaders would then take part in an official lunch.
The two leaders will reportedly dine on duck salad, crab dumplings fish soup, sturgeon with mushrooms and a berry dessert.
Russian attack damages port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Izmail - officials
A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, an important grain exporting hub, Ukrainian officials said.
The attack on Izmail, which is in the Odesa region, was carried out in several waves, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
"Unfortunately, there were hits: damage to port and other civil infrastructure was recorded," he said on the Telegram messaging app, without giving details of the damage.
North Korea vows to support Russia in ‘fight against imperialism’
Responding to Putin’s opening remarks, Kim Jong-Un said North Korea would support Russia in its “fight against imperialism”.
He also said the friendship between the two countries had “deep roots” and that Russia has “risen to a sacred fight” to protect its sovereignty and security.”
“The Soviet Union played a very big role in the liberation of our country,” he said.
“Our friendship has deep roots, and now relations with the Russian Federation are the first priority for our country I am sure that our meeting will be the next step to take relations to a new level.
“Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security … against the hegemonic forces. We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership … and we will be together in the fight against imperialism.
Kim also wrote in a visitor book at the centre: “The glory to Russia, which gave birth to the first space conquerors, will be immortal.”
