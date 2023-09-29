✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Russian strikes have killed five and injured six in the Kherson and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, officials have said.

Three women were killed in the street after artillery hit a residential area in Kherson, internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed, whilst in the east of the country, two men were killed in attacks on Krasnohorivka.

A further three people were injured, with three more injuries sustained by further shelling nearby in Kostyantynivka.

Earlier on Thursday, Nato’s secretary general said that Putin’s forces are being pushed back by Ukraine’s army, which is “gradually gaining ground” in the counteroffensive.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Jens Stoltenberg said “every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia loses.”

“And there is a stark contrast: Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom,” he added. “Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky stressed Ukraine‘s need for more air defence against Russian attacks, saying Moscow had used more than 40 Shahed drones in strikes on Ukraine the previous night alone.