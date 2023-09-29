Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Russian strikes have killed five and injured six in the Kherson and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, officials have said.
Three women were killed in the street after artillery hit a residential area in Kherson, internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed, whilst in the east of the country, two men were killed in attacks on Krasnohorivka.
A further three people were injured, with three more injuries sustained by further shelling nearby in Kostyantynivka.
Earlier on Thursday, Nato’s secretary general said that Putin’s forces are being pushed back by Ukraine’s army, which is “gradually gaining ground” in the counteroffensive.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Jens Stoltenberg said “every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia loses.”
“And there is a stark contrast: Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom,” he added. “Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions.”
Meanwhile, Zelensky stressed Ukraine‘s need for more air defence against Russian attacks, saying Moscow had used more than 40 Shahed drones in strikes on Ukraine the previous night alone.
Kosovo accuses Serbia of direct involvement in deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role
Kosovo’s interior minister on Thursday accused Serbia of direct involvement in weekend clashes and was investigating the possibility of Russian involvement in the violence that left four people dead and further strained relations between the former wartime foes.
One Kosovo police officer and three gunmen were killed in Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police. Eight people were initially arrested, but four of them have been released from custody because of a lack of evidence.
Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla told The Associated Press in an interview that investigators were looking at evidence linking Russia, an ally of Serbia, to the armed assault. Russian weapons, other equipment and documents suggesting Russian involvement were discovered after the daylong gunbattle, he said.
Kosovo’s interior minister has accused Serbia of direct involvement in weekend clashes and was investigating the possibility of Russian involvement in the violence that left four people dead and further strained relations between the former wartime foes
ICYMI: Russia airs ‘new interview’ of Black Sea admiral who Ukraine claimed was killed in strike
Russia has published a second clip purporting to show a top naval officer alive and well, after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
Ukraine’s special forces claimed on Monday that the Russian fleet’s commander, admiral Viktor Sokolov, was among 34 officers killed in the huge strike on Sevastopol, which they said had caused irreparable damage to the headquarters building.
But the military body backpedalled the following day, saying its units were “clarifying the information” which had been based on open sources, adding that many of those killed in the strike “still have not been identified due to the disparity of body fragments”.
Russia airs ‘new interview’ of top commander who Ukraine claimed was killed in strike
Admiral Viktor Sokolov appears in new but undated video on Russian TV
Swiss court acquits former Belarusian security operative in case of enforced disappearances
A court in northern Switzerland on Thursday acquitted a former security Belarusian operative over the enforced disappearances of three of President Aleksander Lukashenko’s political opponents in the late 1990s, said an advocacy group that spearheaded the case.
Judges in the northern town of Rorschach said they were not convinced that the defendant, Yuri Harauski, a former member of a Belarusian military unit known as SOBR, was involved in the disappearances.
According to the Geneva-based advocacy group TRIAL International, the court ruled that Harauski’s participation in the crimes could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.
Swiss court acquits former Belarusian security operative in case of enforced disappearances
A court in northern Switzerland has acquitted a former Belarusian security operative over the enforced disappearances of three of President Aleksander Lukashenko's political opponents in the late 1990s
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
Grant Shapps visits President Zelensky in Ukraine
Grant Shapps has visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Defence Secretary used the visit to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion of its territory.
In his second visit to Kyiv in two months, Mr Shapps held meetings with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, alongside the UK’s chief of defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.
Grant Shapps visits President Zelensky in Ukraine
The Defence Secretary met Mr Zelensky and other military officials in Kyiv.
Ukraine says hundreds of Wagner fighters back on battlefield months after failed coup
Several hundred fighters of the Wagner mercenary group have returned to Ukraine to fight in Russia’s continuing invasion but have not made a significant impact on the battlefield, military officials in Kyiv said.
“We have recorded the presence of a maximum of several hundred fighters of the former Wagner PMC (private military company),” spokesperson for the eastern military command Serhiy Cherevatyi said.
These Wagner fighters were scattered in different places, were not part of a single unit, and had had no significant impact, he said.
Ukraine says Wagner fighters back on battlefield months after failed coup
‘Pathetic remnants’ of Wagner group scattered in different places in Ukraine, says eastern military spokesperson
Ukraine repel Putin’s attacks as fighting escalates in Russia’s push to retake lost land
Ukrainian soldiers fought off fierce Russian attacks on the battlefield on Wednesday as the invading troops continued to recapture lost territory in eastern Ukraine, military officials said.
Some progress was also seen in southern Ukraine – another pocket of heavy territorial battle in Russia’s 20-month-old invasion.
“We continue to repel intense enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The enemy is still storming these positions with the hope of recapturing lost positions, but without success,” Ilia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern group of forces, told national television.
Ukraine repel Putin’s attacks as fighting escalates in Russia’s push to retake land
‘The enemy is still storming these positions with the hope of recapturing lost positions, but without success’
Putin’s shameless UN charm offensive - with stolen grain from Ukraine
A desperate Vladimir Putin, increasingly isolated on the world stage, is eyeing a return to the UN Human Rights Council – and he has launched a shameless charm offensive to get him there.
Armed with stolen Ukrainian grain, the Russian president is on a mission to curry favour with potential backers ahead of a vote for council membership next month, although his efforts are likely to fall short.
Two years after being kicked off the panel for invading its neighbour, Putin has ordered his diplomats to try and secure the backing of enough countries for Moscow to beat two other eastern European nations on 10 October.
Vladimir Putin’s charm offensive to stop Russia being a global pariah
Russia is pressuring smaller countries to vote in its favour next month when the membership of the UN Human Rights Council is decided, 18 months after it was kicked out of the panel for invading neighbour Ukraine. Arpan Rai speaks to experts about Moscow’s chances
Ukraine's Zelensky taps celebrities for roles as special adviser and charity ambassador
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Ukrainian soccer great Andriy Shevchenko as a special adviser and British actor Mark Strong as an ambassador to the charity that the Ukrainian president set up to raise money for Ukraine, his office announced.
It was not clear what Shevchenko’s duties as adviser to the president would entail but the former star striker for Ukraine and squads across Europe suggested it would expand on his work as ambassador of United24, a charity created by Zelensky to collect donations for his nation after Russia’s invasion in 2022.
“My role hasn’t changed that much but I’m going to work even harder now,” he said after playing in an all-star golf match preceding the Ryder Cup outside Rome on Wednesday. “It’s an important job helping my country abroad through soccer and charity events and keeping people talking about Ukraine.”
Ukraine's Zelenskyy taps celebrities for roles as special adviser and charity ambassador
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukrainian soccer great Andriy Shevchenko as a special adviser and British actor Mark Strong as an ambassador to the charity the Ukrainian president set up to raise money for Ukraine
