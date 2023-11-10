✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

Ukraine has warned that any peace talks with Russia are a “trap” that will lead to the Kremlin “quickly violating” the agreement and using the pause to gain more territory.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba accused Western officials calling for Kyiv to resume peace talks with the Kremlin of having “short memories”, as well as being “uninformed and misled”.

Ukraine has held roughly 200 rounds of talks with Russia since the Donbas war began in 2014, Mr Kuleba said onTwitter/X, adding that all 20 cease-fire agreements that were subsequently reached were violated.

It comes as the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) suggested Ukraine’s successful targeting of Russian long-range missile systems last week could force the Kremlin to “overextend its military and strain its ability to retain baseline defences”.

Russia may be forced to move some of its SA-21 long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) systems to shore up the losses elsewhere, leaving them responsible for larger areas than originally intended, the ministry said.