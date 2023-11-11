✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Big explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital came under air attack on Saturday, in the first major attack on the city since late September.

“Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

“Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles).”

Russian troops are intensifying their attacks on the key eastern town of Avdiivka, a senior Ukraine officer has said, while the country’s general staff reported its military repelled many Russian assaults in widely separated sectors of the frontline.

Russian forces were launching major infantry attacks, while trying to keep equipment intact, a military spokesperson said, telling a Ukrainian broadcaster that there were no dramatic statistics for destroying enemy equipment “because they use it much less, mainly from a distance”.

“But their movements are quite dense now. It is not just infantry advancing but also parallel work of artillery, drones, aviation, the same air bombing and more,” they said, adding that Russian forces, were unable to replenish supplies quickly and that Ukrainian defensive positions were solid.