✕ Close Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Kherson as a “symbol of heroism and hope” on the day the city marks one year since Ukraine retook it from occupying Russian forces.

The Ukrainian President posted on X on Saturday: “Kherson is a symbol of heroism and hope. It is a city of our people who have not bowed down to the enemy and inspired all of us and the entire world with their resistance.”

The flight of Russian troops from Kherson under prolonged Ukrainian assault a year ago was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the war.

It comes after big explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital came under air attack on Saturday, in the first major attack on the city since late September.

“Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles).”

Russian troops are intensifying their attacks on the key eastern town of Avdiivka, a senior Ukraine officer has said, while the country’s general staff reported its military repelled many Russian assaults in widely separated sectors of the frontline.