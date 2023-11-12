Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin drafting Wagner Group mercenaries into national guard, UK says
Ukrainian military says assault has intensified following break out of war between Hamas and Israel
Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea
Large elements of the Wagner Group mercenary group are likely serving in Russia’s National Guard, says the UK’s Ministry of Defence.
Rosgvardiya’s national guard is thought to be led by Pavel Prigozhin, the son of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin - the Wagner leader who died in a plane crash in August of this year soon after the rebel group captured Rostov-on-Don.
Other Wagner fighters are likely to have joined Redut, another Private Military Company, which have a total of 7,000 personnel, say the Ministry of Defence.
Wagner group fighters also joined Chechen Akhmat special forces and 170 former Wagner fighters had already joined Akhmat, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
The UK government describes the Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.
It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has described Kherson as a “symbol of heroism and hope” on the day the city marks one year since Ukraine retook it from occupying Russian forces.
Hungary's Orbán says negotiations on Ukraine's future EU membership should not move forward
Hungary’s prime minister said Friday he does not support moving forward on negotiations on Ukraine‘s future membership in the European Union, signaling again that his country could pose a major roadblock to Kyiv‘s ambitions to join the bloc.
EU leaders are to decide in mid-December whether Ukraine should be formally invited to begin talks to join the 27-member union, with Hungary seen as a potential obstacle. Unanimity among all member states is required to admit a new country into the bloc, giving Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, a powerful veto.
The EU’s executive branch on Wednesday recommended that Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks once it has addressed some shortfalls. But in an interview with state radio on Friday, Orbán said the embattled country is nowhere near gaining membership in the world’s largest trading bloc.
Somber bugles and bells mark Armistice Day around the globe as wars drown out peace messages
With somber bugles and bells from Australia to western Europe’s battlefields of World War I, people around the globe on Saturday remembered the slaughter and losses just over a century ago that was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”
Yet the rumble of tanks and the screeching of incoming fire from Ukraine to Gaza pierced the solemnity of the occasion and the notion that humankind could somehow circumvent violence to settle its worst differences.
“This time last year, our thoughts were focused on Ukraine. Today, our minds are full with the terrible images emerging from Israel and Gaza. These are just two of the more than 100 armed conflicts in the world today,” said Benoit Mottrie, the head of the Last Post Association in western Belgium’s Ypres, where some of the fiercest and deadliest World War I battles were fought.
Two Russian landing boats filled with armoured vehicles destroyed by Ukraine in ‘significant loss’ for Putin
Ukraine on Friday said its naval drones had destroyed two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, in an embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian military intelligence said two amphibious Russian ships loaded with armoured vehicles had been hit by naval drones overnight.
One of the boats was identified as an Akula class vessel, while the other landing vessel was a Serna class.
“The results of intelligence conducted on 10 November 2023 near Vuzka Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea show that after an attack by naval drones, two small Russian landing ships have been destroyed,” a Ukraine military report said.
What the Republican candidates have said on the war in Ukraine
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who will listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
That has never been more evident than when examining the way the 2024 Republican presidential candidates approach the topic of Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine is dividing the GOP field. Several candidates believe the US should continue to support the war effort – a stance that adheres to more traditional Republican foreign policy beliefs.
Gustaf Kilander and Ariana Baio report:
Recap: EU’s 20 billion euro plan for Ukraine military aid hits resistance
A European Union plan to spend up to 20 billion euros ($21.4 billion) on military aid for Ukraine is meeting resistance from EU countries and may not survive in its current form, diplomats have said.
Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, proposed in July that the bloc create a fund with up to 5 billion euros a year over four years as part of broader Western security commitments to bolster Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.
But as EU defence ministers prepare to discuss the plan in Brussels on Tuesday, diplomats say multiple countries - including EU heavyweight Germany - have voiced reservations about committing such large sums years in advance.
The EU and its members have been among the biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, providing arms and equipment worth some 25 billion euros, according to the bloc's diplomatic service.
Borrell's proposal was an effort to put support on a longer-term footing, by creating a cash pot for Ukraine aid inside a bigger fund, the European Peace Facility, used to reimburse EU members for military assistance to other countries.
"I'm not going to declare it dead at this point yet. But of course, improvements can always be made," a senior EU diplomat said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Germany has had a lot of questions ... and rightfully so. We're talking about a lot of money."
Ukraine’s current frontline stalemate with Russia is hurting Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his troops can still deliver results on the frontline and says that country has a battlefield plan for 2024, without revealing details.
"We have a plan. We have very concrete cities, very [concrete] directions where we go. I can't share all the details but we have some slow steps forward on the south, also we have steps on the east," he said. "And some, I think good steps ... near Kherson region. I am sure we'll have success. It's difficult."
Ukrainian forces have been trying to establish a bridgehead on the eastern, Russian-occupied, bank of the vast Dnipro river in Kherson region. A rapid counteroffensive liberated the region west of the Dnipro and its capital, Kherson City, almost exactly a year ago.
Read more here:
Recap: Watch Zelensky saying Russian soldiers must ‘go out’ of Ukraine to end war
Polish President warns of threat of Russian imperialism on Independence Day holiday
The Polish President warned that Russian imperialism once again threatens not just Ukraine but the wider region as Poland celebrated its Independence Day holiday.
Thousands of people walked through Warsaw on Saturday in a march organized by nationalist groups, 105 years after the nation regained its statehood at the end of World War I.
Participants carried Poland's white-and-red flag and some burned flares as they marched along a route leading from the city center to the National Stadium.
President Andrzej Duda delivered a speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where he warned: "Russian imperialism will go further: it will want to seize more nations, taking away their freedom and their states.”
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent Poland a message on X, formerly Twitter, telling Poles: "May your independence be invincible and eternal."
While many patriotic events take place across the nation of 38 million each year, the yearly Independence March has come to dominate news coverage because it has sometimes been marred by xenophobic slogans and violence.
This year’s event was attended by some 40,000 and passed off peacefully, the Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, said.
Russian forces preparing for ‘large-scale’ winter strike, says think tank
Russian forces have been launching “significantly smaller and less frequent” drone strikes against Ukraine over the past month compared to previous months ahead of an anticipated “large-scale” winter strike, according to a US war think tank.
The Institute for the Study of War added that Vladimir Putin’s forces “continue to struggle with low morale and poor discipline”.
