Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow admits major breakthrough for Kyiv but warns troops face ‘hell fire’
Russia said that the average life expectancy of a Ukrainian soldier there is around two days
Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea
Ukraine’s forces have “gained a foothold” on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in a significant step for Kyiv’s counteroffensive, but Russia says they are raining “hell fire” on the troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had crossed onto the east bank of the river in the Kherson region “against all odds”.
The river has been one of the key battlegrounds of the conflict, with Russia crossing from the eastern bank to seize Kherson city in the early days of the invasion only to abandon the regional capital late last year.
Though they lost ground in the area and retreated back across the river, Russia has maintained a consistent troop presence on the eastern bank, hemming in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Russian military said it had pinned down Ukrainian forces who crossed onto the eastern bank of the River Dnipro is raining “hell fire” on them.
They said that the average life expectancy of a Ukrainian soldier there is around two days.
“The enemy is trapped in (the settlement of) Krynki and a fiery hell has been arranged for him: bombs, rockets, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, and drones,” said Vladimir Saldo
Russia raining 'Hell fire' on Ukrainian forces pinned down on east bank of River Dnipro
The Russian military has pinned down Ukrainian forces who crossed onto the eastern bank of the River Dnipro in southern Ukraine and is raining “Hell fire” on them, Vladimir Saldo, a Russian-installed official, said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had secured a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.
EU executive submits proposal for 12th packaged of Russia sanctions
The European Commission on Wednesday said it would submit its draft 12th sanctions package against Russia - including measures against military and IT actors linked to the country - to the Council.
The Commission said its proposal aims to sanction over 120 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Russia says new EU sanctions are part of a 'hybrid war'
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the European Union’s 12th sanctions package against Russia was part of a “hybrid war” waged by the West.
“Due to the endless sanctions flow against Russia, the EU has become Washington’s ‘useful idiot’,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said.
Zakharova said the United States was using Europe as a “stick” in what she cast as Washington’s “anti-Russian” policy.
Zakharova said the EU’s new sanctions would achieve nothing and said the West’s sanctions had damaged the EU itself.
Russia says Ukrainian NATO membership is unacceptable in any form
Russia said on Wednesday that Ukrainian accession to the U.S.-led NATO military alliance was unacceptable to Russia, whether in part or in any other form.
“Whether in parts or in any form, Ukraine‘s accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, told reporters.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO secretary general, has put forward a proposal for Ukraine to join the military alliance but stripped of the territories controlled by Russia, the Guardian newspaper reported.
Zelenksy thanks Italian prime minister
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude after speaking with Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.
In a post on X, Zelensky said they coordinated their joint efforts and agreed to start working on bilateral security guarantees.
The Ukrainian president also held a call with Slovakia’s president, whom he thanked for recognising Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession talks.
Publishers to stop selling Putin books amid Russian payment claims
A German publishing house is to stop selling books about Russian President Vladimir Putin by an award-winning journalist following reports that he allegedly received at least 600,000 euro (£522,600) in offshore payments linked to Russian sources.
Publisher Hoffmann und Campe said in a statement it would no longer sell two non-fiction books about Putin by German journalist Hubert Seipel following reports by German magazine Der Spiegel and public German Television ZDF, saying it was not previously aware of the allegations.
The reports on Tuesday claimed that Mr Seipel accepted money indirectly linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch to report Mr Putin in a favourable light in the published books.
The two books are Putin’s Power from 2021, and Putin: Interior Views Of A Power from 2015, the publishing house said.
The allegations, which were also published by other international media outlets including The Guardian, are based on information that emerged from the Cyprus Confidential financial data records that were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
Pictures: Aftermath of Russian attack
Here are the latest pictures of the aftermath of Russia’s attack on Selydobve.
At least one person was killed in an overnight Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, authorities said on Wednesday.
Ukraine pushes back on ‘fluid’ frontline
Ukrainian troops are trying to push back Russian forces along the Dnipro River along what the military described as a “fairly fluid” frontline.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it had secured a foothold on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the vast river in southern Kherson region.
“Along the front line, which runs along the Dnipro... The pushback from our side is taking place on a line from 3 to 8 km along the entire bank from the water’s edge,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the southern military command, said.
“For now, we will ask for informational silence ... which would allow us to report later on great successes,” she said in televised comments.
Reuters could not independently verify Kyiv’s account.
Hungary call for review of EU policy on Ukraine
Hungary has sought to review European Union’s policy towards Ukraine, disagreeing with Germany, Lithuania, Finland and Ireland.
On Wednesday, other nations backed bringing Kyiv closer to the bloc swiftly and granting Ukraine more aid - but Hungary disagreed.
Ukraine is hoping to begin formal membership talks with the EU once it meets all conditions - but those decisions require unanimity of the 27 countries in the bloc.
“We need a period of reflection and a strategic discussion on the policy of the European Union towards Ukraine,” Hungary’s European affairs minister, Janos Boka, said as he arrived for talks with his EU peers to prepare a December summit of the bloc’s leaders.
But Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who touts his ties with Moscow - has since said the bloc’s strategy of sending money and military aid to Ukraine has failed, and that he opposed starting membership negotiations with Kyiv.
Zelensky says Russia stockpiling missiles to attack energy system
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes Russia is stockpiling missiles to attack Ukraine’s energy system, as it did last year.
Speaking at the German-Ukrainian Municipal Partnerships Conference, he urged for further assistance as Ukraine approaches its second winter of full-scale war.
