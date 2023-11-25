✕ Close New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky

Russia has launched its most significant kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine in months according to the Ukrainian air force, firing nearly a hundred Iranian-made drones and forcing civilians into bomb shelters for most of the night.

The attack in the early hours of Saturday primarily targeted the capital Kyiv. Dozens of Russian kamikaze drones were heard circling over the city for a period of roughly six hours before many were intercepted by Ukrainian air defences.

It was the most significant attack since May this year, in which residents were targeted at least 15 times in a month. Last winter, Russia launched a brutal campaign targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine for several months.

Two were reported injured in the attacks overnight that struck at least three Kyiv districts, said the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s long-range precision strikes are inflicting mass casualties among Vladimir Putin’s forces “well behind” Russia’s frontline, the UK’s Ministry of Defence earlier claimed.

The dire lack of rotation among frontline troops is leaving Russia’s commanders with “an acute dilemma” of whether to keep soldiers safely dispersed or gather them in groups to boost morale, the ministry claimed – pointing to two recent strikes which likely caused dozens of casualties in Russian-held territory.