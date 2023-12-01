✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Russian missiles have torn through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, killing at least two people, injuring a baby and burying families under rubble.

The missiles hit three Donetsk cities, Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad, Ukrainian internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko said.

In Pokrovsk, Emergency crews helped rescue a man with a six-month-old baby, covered in blood, in his hands, officials said. The strikes destroyed a multi-storey building, nine houses, a police office and cars.

Emergency workers pulled the body of a 62-year-old man from the wreckage of a destroyed multi-storey building in Novohrodivka.

Four more people may be under the rubble, including a child, authorities said.

It comes as statistics by a longtime Russo-Ukraine War military data researcher suggested Russian forces have faces record losses this month.

Data published by Ragnar Gudmundsson said more than 25,000 Russian service personnel died or were severely wounded in combat in Ukraine in November.

It added that an average of 994 men were killed a day during the previous week.

Kremlin spokesmen have admitted Russian forces have suffered unexpectedly heavy losses during its invasion of Ukraine but accuse Kyiv of inflated claims.