Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of executing Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered near Avdiivka amid heavy fighting.

In a video posted to Telegram, footage appeared to show two men coming out of a shelter, one with his hands above his head, before lying on the ground in front of soldiers. Gunfire and smoke appears, before the video cuts off.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the footage was evidence of war crimes and slammed Russia as showing its “terrorist face”. The video has not been verified.

“Today, a video of the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners appeared on the internet,” Mr Lubinets said.

“This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and disrespects international humanitarian law. The Russian side shows its terrorist face again.”

It comes after Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 12 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks alongside a cruise missile, Ukraine‘s air force said today.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine‘s northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine‘s south.