Russia-Ukraine war - live: Putin’s troops accused of executing soldiers who were surrendering
Footage appeared to show Russian troops executing Ukrainian soldiers near the town of Avdiivka
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of executing Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered near Avdiivka amid heavy fighting.
In a video posted to Telegram, footage appeared to show two men coming out of a shelter, one with his hands above his head, before lying on the ground in front of soldiers. Gunfire and smoke appears, before the video cuts off.
Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the footage was evidence of war crimes and slammed Russia as showing its “terrorist face”. The video has not been verified.
“Today, a video of the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners appeared on the internet,” Mr Lubinets said.
“This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and disrespects international humanitarian law. The Russian side shows its terrorist face again.”
It comes after Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 12 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks alongside a cruise missile, Ukraine‘s air force said today.
The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine‘s northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine‘s south.
Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of executing Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered near Avdiivka amid heavy fighting.
In a video posted to Telegram, footage appeared to show two soldiers coming out of a shelter, one with his hands above his head, before lying on the ground in front of soldiers. Gunfire and smoke appears, before the video cuts off.
Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the footage was evidence of war crimes and slammed Russia as showing its “terrorist face”. The video has not been independently verified.
“Today, a video of the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners appeared on the internet,” Mr Lubinets said.
The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had confirmed the authenticity of the footage showing Russian troops gunning down two Ukrainian soldiers upon surrender.
“The published footage depicts the execution of two prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to verified information, the Russian occupiers have once again treacherously fired upon unarmed soldiers,” the Ukrainian army said.
Putin won’t consider stopping Ukraine war until after US election, says Biden official
Vladimir Putin will not consider ending his invasion of Ukraine until he knows the result of the 2024 US presidential election, a senior official from the Joe Biden administration has said.
Experts have said Russia appears content to grind down Ukraine’s resolve in the conflict rather than risk losing yet more troops in an all-out assault, and that wearing down the patience of Kyiv’s Western allies appears to be a key part of that strategy.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Biden administation has dedicated over $60bn in aid to Ukraine, with a significant portion exceeding the $43bn budget allocated for military assistance.
Further funding is being held up by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, with Democrats outraged by the latest GOP efforts to tie Ukraine aid to a crackdown on immigration to the US.
Finland closes last crossing point with Russia, sealing off entire border as tensions rise
Nato member Finland on Wednesday closed its last remaining border crossing with Russia after the government decided to seal the entire border with its eastern neighbor amid rising political tensions.
The decision to close the entire 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border was made by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday over concerns that Moscow is using migrants to wage “hybrid warfare” to destabilize the Nordic country following its entry into Nato.
The Raja-Jooseppi crossing point in Finland’s Arctic Lapland region, located some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the northern Russian city of Murmansk, was closed at 2pm Wednesday, according to the checkpoint’s normal November schedule.
The director of Russia's Mariinsky Theatre, Valery Gergiev, is also put in charge of the Bolshoi
The Russian government on Friday named Valery Gergiev, the renowned director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, to also lead Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre.
Gergiev is replacing Vladimir Urin at the Bolshoi. Urin announced Thursday that he was stepping down after a decade, but didn’t explain the reason behind his move.
Some Russian media said the departure of 76-year-old Urin was related to health issues. Others speculated it was linked to a letter calling for an end to Moscow’s military action in Ukraine that he and some other prominent cultural figures signed after the Kremlin sent troops across the border in February 2022.
Senior Russian general ‘killed by one of Putin’s own landmines’ in Ukraine
Russia may have lost as many as six high-ranking officers in Ukraine in just one week following reports a senior general was killed by a landmine placed by his own side.
Major general Vladimir Zavadsky, 45, the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps, died in occupied Ukraine on Tuesday, reported pro-Kremlin newspaper Lenta.
The elite military academy where Zavadsky studied, the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School, also announced his death in a social media post, although that has now been deleted.
Putin urges Russian women to have ‘eight or more’ children amid soaring deaths in his Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin has urged Russian women to have eight or more children and make large families “the norm” amid soaring numbers of casualties in his war against Ukraine.
Russia’s birth rate has been steadily falling since the 90’s and the country has suffered more than 300,000 casualties since the start of the Ukraine conflict, according to data maintained by Kyiv.
In a speech via video link at the World Russian People’s Council in Moscow on Tuesday, Mr Putin said boosting the Russian population will be “our goal for the coming decades”.
Police raid Moscow gay bars after a Supreme Court ruling labeled LGBTQ+ movement 'extremist'
Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow Friday night, less than 48 hours after the country’s top court banned what it called the “global LGBTQ+ movement” as an extremist organization.
Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that clubgoers’ documents were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.
Schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Zelensky walking into classroom
A video of a schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walking into his classroom has gone viral.
Footage from the president’s office shows Zelensky going from classroom to classroom to interact with students, accompanied by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.
As Zelensky enters the boy’s classroom, the stunned student stares wide-eyed at the president, immediately raising his hands to his head in apparent amazement.
The underground classrooms were opened in September inside the University metro station to protect the students from ongoing Russian attacks.
Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine
Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.
This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
The military also said Russia has lost 5,575 tanks, 10,396 armored fighting vehicles, 10,432 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,949 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,995 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.
Over 7,000 Russian troops lost in one week, Kyiv claims
Ukraine’s First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk has claims Russia has lost 7,210 troops over the last week.
Posting on Telegram, he added that the Russians had lost 534 units of weapons and military equipment.
