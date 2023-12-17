Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kremlin fires dozens of drones as 26 injured in grenade attack at council meeting
Russia’s winter long range assault on Ukraine has already hit Kyiv multiple times in the past week
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
Russia has fired dozens of drones across Ukraine as its winter campaign of hitting civilian infrastructure looks to be underway.
Ukraine’s air defence and mobile groups of drone hunters said they shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country.
A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as air defence units engaged Russian drones just after midnight.
“This is the sixth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration.
The Russian ministry of defence claimed that they had down six drones fired at occupied Crimea overnight.
It comes as A Ukrainian councillor detonated two grenades at a village meeting and injured up to 26 people as it was livestreamed to Facebook, according to police.
A man was filmed standing near a door and taking grenades out of his jacket before tossing them onto the floor in Transcarpathia, Ukraine.
A number of explosions followed, leaving the room filled with smoke and bodies on the ground. It is not clear why he carried out the attack.
Putin: Biden’s comment about Russian plan to attack NATO is ‘complete rubbish’
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s remark that Russia would attack a Nato country if he won in Ukraine is “complete rubbish”.
He added that Russia had no interest in fighting with the Nato military alliance.
Kyiv protesters demand more spending on the Ukraine's war effort and less on local projects
Hundreds of protesters angered by what they view as wasteful spending by municipal officials gathered outside Kyiv City Hall on Thursday and demanded that the money should go to Ukraine’s war against Russia instead of local projects.
The Money for the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) civic group, which organized the protest, was formed in September by people concerned by what they term “unnecessary” and “poorly timed” spending by the Kyiv City Council.

In Putin’s bizarre, four-hour TV address, the devil was in all the detail that he let slip
The appearance of an AI-generated Vladimir Putin in conversation with the real one wasn’t even the most surprising moment in the Russian leader’s state-of-the-nation address, writes Chris Stevenson.
Ramaswamy says eastern Ukrainians don’t mind Russian occupation
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has claimed that Ukrainians in the eastern part of the country do not mind Russian occupation.
The biotech CEO told a CNN town hall in Iowa that he would give Russia some concessions to end its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s a step closer to joining the EU. Here’s what it means, and why it matters
Ukraine got a green light Thursday to start sped-up talks on joining the European Union. That’s a big boost for war-ravaged Ukraine and a loud message to Vladimir Putin — but it could be years before the country actually becomes a member of the EU.
Here’s a look at what Thursday’s decision means, and why joining the EU is especially important, and especially hard, for Ukraine.
ICYMI: How the US keeps funding Ukraine's military — even as it says it's out of money
The White House has been increasingly pressuring Congress to pass stalled legislation to support Ukraine‘s war against Russia, saying that funding has run out.
On Tuesday, however, President Joe Biden touted a new military aid package worth $200 million for Ukraine.

Former FBI agent gets over four years in prison for aiding Russian oligarch
A former top officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been sentenced to over four years in prison for working for a Russian oligarch, violating US-imposed sanctions.
Charles McGonigal, 55, was sentenced by the Manhattan Federal Court to four years and two months in prison after he pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiring to launder money.

ICYMI: EU releasing 5 billion euros to Poland by year's end as new government works to restore rule of law
The European Union will by year’s end transfer to Poland the first 5 billion euros in funding that was frozen over democratic backsliding under the previous government, the new Polish prime minister and the European Commission president said Friday.
The money is part of a larger tranche that was held up due to laws passed by the previous national conservative government that eroded the independence of judges — something that the EU deemed to be a violation of the democratic separation of powers.

ICYMI: The EU's drip-feed of aid frustrates Ukraine, despite the promise of membership talks
Drop by drop, Ukraine is being supplied with aid and arms from its European allies, at a time when it becomes ever clearer it would take a deluge to turn its war against Russia around.
On Friday, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s coffers with a promised 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) over the next four years, saying the check will likely arrive next month after some more haggling between 26 leaders and the longtime holdout, Viktor Orban of Hungary.
ICYMI: Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding stalled
Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of EU funding to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.

