Russia has fired dozens of drones across Ukraine as its winter campaign of hitting civilian infrastructure looks to be underway.

Ukraine’s air defence and mobile groups of drone hunters said they shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country.

A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as air defence units engaged Russian drones just after midnight.

“This is the sixth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration.

The Russian ministry of defence claimed that they had down six drones fired at occupied Crimea overnight.

It comes as A Ukrainian councillor detonated two grenades at a village meeting and injured up to 26 people as it was livestreamed to Facebook, according to police.

A man was filmed standing near a door and taking grenades out of his jacket before tossing them onto the floor in Transcarpathia, Ukraine.

A number of explosions followed, leaving the room filled with smoke and bodies on the ground. It is not clear why he carried out the attack.