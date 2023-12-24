Ukraine-Russia war – live: Child killed in Russian attack as Putin issues ‘serious’ warning to west
The child was killed in Kherson, Ukraine, as Russia attacked the region 88 times over the last day, governor said
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
A child has been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine as Vladimir Putin warned the West of “serious consequences” over reports Kyiv may receive seized Kremlin assets.
The child was killed along with three other civilians in strikes on Kherson Oblast over the last day, the region’s governor said.
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said nine others were injured and the region had been attacked 88 times with missiles striking medical facilities, residential areas, and educational institutions.
It comes as the Kremlin warned Europe and the US over the possibility of Russian assets held abroad being given to aid the Ukrainian war effort. A response could include tit-for-tat financial seizures or even a break in diplomatic relations.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter bombers over the south of the country.
The Soviet-origin aircraft, which are armed with guided bombs and Kh-59 missiles, are used to carry out long-distance attacks.
The Dutch government also announced it was preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, in a boost for the embattled nation that is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies.
A child and three other civilians have been killed as nine others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the last day, the region’s governor said.
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the region was attacked 88 times with targets including medical facilities, residential areas, and educational institutions.
Russia regularly attacks Kherson from the east of the Dnipro, after Ukrainian forces liberated the city in November 2022.
There is a growing sense of alarm among Ukraine’s frontline forces at dwindling supplies of arms and ammunition and signs that the commitment of international partners is faltering, according to multiple senior Ukrainian military officials, Arpan Rai reports.
Ukraine’s military fears Vladimir Putin’s forces could break through its defensive lines and secure victory for Russia within days if the US does not commit to more aid, with intense fighting still taking place and hourly assaults targeting the key industrial town of Avdiivka despite the onset of the country’s bitter winter.
“It is a very difficult situation, very difficult, but the guys from the defence forces are holding their ground,” says Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, in an interview with The Independent.
Polish foreign minister urges European countries to boost military capacity
European countries are behind the curve on military production and capacity compared to Russia, Poland’s foreign minister warned.
“As the west, we are 20 times richer than Russia, but if Russia puts its economy on a wartime footing and we continue on a peacetime basis, they can outproduce us,” Radosław Sikorski said.
“Wars are not decided by tactical engagements but by industrial capacities, and we are behind the curve.”
Ukrainian refugees spending second Christmas in UK share hopes for 2024
Ukrainian refugees have expressed their shock at spending their second Christmas in the UK and shared their hopes for 2024, including overcoming the trauma of war and building better lives for their children.
Earlier this year, Ukraine officially changed the day it celebrates Christmas from the Orthodox Church date of January 7 – as is traditional in Russia – to December 25, in a government move designed to distance themselves from their invaders.
Ukrainians living in the UK have said the move makes “complete sense” and will match their government’s plans, while others said they plan to have two celebrations.
Danielle Desouza reports:
Ukraine says it shoots down 14 of 15 Russian drones
Russia launched 15 drones at Ukraine, mostly in the south of the country, overnight with air defences destroying 14 of them, Ukrainian military said on Sunday.
"As a result of air combat, Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces destroyed 14 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
The drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov in Russia, it said.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities.
The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers
When Alexis Cholas lost his right arm as a volunteer combat medic near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, his civilian career as a surgeon was over. But thanks to a new bionic arm, he was able to continue working in health care and is now a rehab specialist helping other amputees.
The 26-year-old is delighted with his sleek black robotic arm — he described it as “love at first sight” — and realizes how lucky he was to get one.
“There are fewer (bionic) arms available than lost ones,” Cholas said.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has created a massive need for prosthetic limbs. An estimated 20,000 Ukrainians have had amputations since the war started in February 2022, many of them soldiers who lost arms or legs due to blast wounds.
Communist Party of Russia selects 75-year-old to challenge Putin
The Communist Party of Russia has selected a 75-year-old candidate to run against Vladimir Putin, who belongs to United Russia, in the country’s upcoming elections.
At a party congress in the Moscow region, members held a single-candidate vote backing Nikolai Kharitonov who has vowed to achieve victory on “all fronts”.
On paper the Party is in opposition to United Russia, but in reality it backs Vladimir Putin up. It is widely expected Mr Putin will win the election in March 2024.
Ukrainians in Estonia could be extradited to fight
Fighting age Ukrainian men living in Estonia could be extradited to join the country’s war effort against Russia, Tallin’s internal affairs minister said.
“If Ukraine needs it, Estonia can search for this person and extradite him to Ukraine. In general, we know where these people are and what they do. The majority go to work and have a place of residence in Estonia,” Lauri Läänemets said.
It comes after president Volodymyr Zelensky said his generals were looking to mobilise up to half a million new soldiers to push back Putin’s invading army.
The Ukrainian army has counted around 500,000 servicemen, 200,000 of which are active military personnel, according to recent figures.
Under Ukrainian law, only men aged 27 to 60 can be mobilised for the front line, although younger men can volunteer to fight.
The Dutch government has taken another step toward donating 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
The Dutch government announced Friday it is preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, in a boost for the embattled nation that is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies.
The Dutch defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, sent a letter to parliament outlining the plan to donate the sophisticated jets that was first unveiled in the summer.
Friday’s decision is a significant step toward sending the planes into the skies over Ukraine, but did not say when they will be delivered.
Ukrainian and Russia POWs given parcels, Red Cross says
The International Committee of the Red Cross has facilitated an exchange of parcels for Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war which included letters from their families.
“Following an agreement between Ukrainian and Russian authorities, today ICRC teams facilitated an exchange of parcels for POWs on both sides. They contain clothes, items for personal use & letters from their families,” the organisation said on X.
Up to 10,000 Ukrainian POWs are believed to remain in Russian custody. Meanwhile, it is estimated that hundreds of captured Russian soldiers, conscripts and mercenaries are being held in 50 sites around Ukraine.
