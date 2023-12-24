✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A child has been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine as Vladimir Putin warned the West of “serious consequences” over reports Kyiv may receive seized Kremlin assets.

The child was killed along with three other civilians in strikes on Kherson Oblast over the last day, the region’s governor said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said nine others were injured and the region had been attacked 88 times with missiles striking medical facilities, residential areas, and educational institutions.

It comes as the Kremlin warned Europe and the US over the possibility of Russian assets held abroad being given to aid the Ukrainian war effort. A response could include tit-for-tat financial seizures or even a break in diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter bombers over the south of the country.

The Soviet-origin aircraft, which are armed with guided bombs and Kh-59 missiles, are used to carry out long-distance attacks.

The Dutch government also announced it was preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, in a boost for the embattled nation that is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies.