✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin is “completely furious” after Kyiv missiles destroyed his warship in Crimea, a Ukrainian partisan group has claimed.

The Atesh group reported that the Russian president ordered raids throughout the city and is expected to punish the Crimean air defence forces.

Images posted by a local Crimean Telegram channel show the Novocherkaask landing ship appearing to be completely destroyed.

Atesh posted on Telegram: “The flywheel of repression is spinning up... Since yesterday, local residents have been raided throughout the city, their smartphones are being taken away and their houses are being searched.

“It is reported that Putin is completely furious over the destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship. An order was issued to punish the Crimean air defense forces. It is expected that many commanders will be removed and sent to the front to participate in assault groups.”

The ship had been used to transport ammunition and personnel to the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian air force spokesperson.