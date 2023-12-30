Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv launches major air offensive after 30 killed in Putin’s ‘barbaric’ attack’
Poland reports aerial object after Russia uses hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles in worst attacks of war
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Ukraine has carried out a major air offensive on Russia’s border regions, a day after Moscow launched its biggest wave of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions since the war began.
The estimated number of civilians killed in co-ordinated air attacks across in an 18-hour onslaught has risen to at least 30.
More than 144 people were injured and an unknown number were buried under rubble, the officials said. A maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools were among buildings damaged.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used every sort of weapon it has to launch the aerial bombardment, with 158 drones and hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s attack “in the strongest terms”, saying attacks on civilians must end immediately.
Within hours, the UK announced it was sending Kyiv hundreds of defence missiles, ministers condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbarity”.
A British woman who was volunteering as a combat medic in Ukraine was found dead in bed. Her family said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Ukraine launches attacks on Russian border regions after Putin's 'barbaric' aerial bombardment
Ukraine has carried out a major air offensive on Russia’s border regions, a day after Moscow launched its biggest wave of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions since the war began.
The Ukrainian armed forces posted a video on Telegram depicting the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.
Belgorod’s governor said at least one person was killed and 10 homes were damaged, while the water supply to the city of Belgorod was disrupted. Russia’s defence ministry said 13 Ukrainian rockets were intercepted.
Ukraine launches attacks on Russian border regions after Putin's 'barbaric' air raid
It comes after 31 people were killed in Ukraine in what Kyiv described as the biggest day of air strikes since the war began
Putin’s efforts ‘desperate and futile’, UN Security Council told
UN Security Council members including the United States, France and Britain condemned Moscow’s prolongued and devastasting overnight bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities.
At an emergency meeting of the council, Britain’s ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said the attacks were “a desperate and futile attempt by Russia to regain momentum” in its war.
“They will not succeed,” she said.
Ukrainian hackers ‘claim strike on Russian ship killed 74 soldiers'
A Ukrainian hacker group has claimed the Russian Black Sea Fleet said Ukraine’s strike on the Russian Novocherkassk ship killed 74 and injured 27 Russian soldiers, The Kyiv Independent reports.
Cyber Resistance said it intercepted an email from the Black Sea Fleet giving the figures.
It was the destruction of the vessel that reportedly prompted a furious Vladimir Putin to retaliate with the widespread overnight bombardment in Ukrainian towns and cities.
World must react to act of terror, says Zelensky
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged the world to react to “this latest act of terror”.
In his nightly address he said more than 100 private houses had been destroyed or damaged, along with 45 multi-storey buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity ward and numerous commercial storage units.
“It is crucial for the world to react to this latest act of terror,” he said.
“Many leaders today have already declared their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I am grateful to each one. Especially to those who have assisted our country with air defence.
“Our anti-aircraft defence forces have done a lot today, considering that Russian terrorists deliberately tried to bypass our defences. We will continue to strengthen our air defence and work towards pushing the war back to these human scum where it came from – home to Russia.”
Ukraine ends year disappointed and anxious
Ukrainian troops and political leaders are ending the year with disappointment on the battlefield, an increasingly sombre mood among troops and anxiety about the future of Western aid for the war effort:
Ukraine ends year disappointed by stalemate with Russia, and anxious about aid from allies
The year started with high hopes for Ukrainian troops planning a counteroffensive against Russia
In pictures: Devastation in Dnipro
Zelensky visits frontline troops
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in Avdiivka, the site of fierce battles with Russia in the Donetsk region.
Fighting along the front line is largely bogged down by winter weather after Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough along the 620-mile line of contact.
Watch: Rescuers pull elderly man from rubble in Kharkiv
Rescuers pull elderly man from rubble of Kharkiv building after Russian airstrike
Rescue workers in Ukraine pulled an elderly man from under the rubble of a building in Kharkiv that was destroyed in a massive Russian aerial barrage. Video shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed the man pinned down by large boulders of the collapsed building in the country’s second-largest city. Rescuers worked to free the man from the rubble and later transported him into an ambulance. Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said on Friday 29 December, killing at least 18 civilians across the country.
Russia shoots down targets over Belgorod
Russian anti-aircraft units downed “several” airborne targets in Russia’s southern Belgorod region, and one person was killed and one injured, the regional governor said.
“Over Belgorod and Belgorod region, our anti-aircraft systems downed several airborne targets as they approached the city,” the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said. “According to preliminary information, there is one dead and one injured.”
The Ukrainian armed forces posted video of what they described as the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.
There were also reports of explosions.
UK sending hundreds of missiles to Ukraine as ministers slam ‘barbarity'
Within hours of Moscow’s major bombardment of Ukrainian cities and towns, the UK announced it was sending hundreds of British-made air defence missiles to Kyiv. Ministers condemned Moscow’s ‘murderous’ attack and ‘barbarity’. More details:
UK sending hundreds of missiles to Ukraine after Putin's biggest air attack of war
Grant Shapps has condemned Russian ‘barbarity’ and ‘murderous’ airstrikes after 18-hour bombardment
