✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has carried out a major air offensive on Russia’s border regions, a day after Moscow launched its biggest wave of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions since the war began.

The estimated number of civilians killed in co-ordinated air attacks across in an 18-hour onslaught has risen to at least 30.

More than 144 people were injured and an unknown number were buried under rubble, the officials said. A maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools were among buildings damaged.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used every sort of weapon it has to launch the aerial bombardment, with 158 drones and hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s attack “in the strongest terms”, saying attacks on civilians must end immediately.

Within hours, the UK announced it was sending Kyiv hundreds of defence missiles, ministers condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbarity”.

A British woman who was volunteering as a combat medic in Ukraine was found dead in bed. Her family said there were no suspicious circumstances.