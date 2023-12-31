✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Russia has bombarded Ukraine’s second largest city with missiles and drones during the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just hours after accusing Kyiv of carrying out a deadly strike in one of its border cities.

Moscow said 22 people, including two children, have been killed in “indiscriminate” Ukrainian strikes on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday.

Images of Belgorod on social media showed cars on fire and plumes of black smoke rising among damaged buildings as air raid sirens sounded.

Local media said missiles hit a skating rink in the heart of the city, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car.

Russian officials accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack the day after an 18-hour aerial Russian barrage across Ukraine killed at least 39 civilians.

More than 144 people were injured and an unknown number were buried under rubble after Moscow launched its biggest wave of airstrikes since the war began.

Within hours, the UK announced it was sending Kyiv hundreds of defence missiles, ministers condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbarity”.