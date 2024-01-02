✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia is still suffering heavy losses almost two years into Vladimir Putin’s war, Volodymyr Zelensky says, adding that the dead bodies of Russian soldiers are not being cleared up from the battlefield.

“Thousands, thousands of killed Russian soldiers, nobody even took them away,” he told The Economist, referring to fighting around the besieged eastern town of Avdiivka which he visited last week and saw Putin’s troops being slaughtered in the fighting.

The war-time president added that the notion Moscow is winning the war is only a “feeling” and not backed up by reality.

Mr Zelensky also warned the world that the Russian president is coming for them next. “Putin feels weakness like an animal, because he is an animal. He senses blood, he senses his strength. And he will eat you for dinner with all your EU, Nato, freedom, and democracy,” he said.

It comes as Putin vowed to intensify its own strikes after a series of heavy Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions. Kyiv and Moscow exchanged heavy attacks over New Year’s Eve and Day.