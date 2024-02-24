Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin accused of ‘behaving like Nazis’ on two-year war anniversary
Russian forces unleash drone strikes across southern Ukraine overnight as world leaders gather in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin has been accused of “behaving like Nazis” in a scathing attack as the world marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Addressing the UN in New York on the eve of the anniversary, David Cameron urged Western allies to resist compromising with Russia.
He said: “We’ve heard every excuse in the book. One minute he says it was about attacking Nazis, the next minute it was because there was a threat to Russia, then he tells us it was Nato provocation, then he says this country doesn’t really exist.
“The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”
It comes as Russian forces unleashed drone strikes across southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in one fatality and more casualties.
At least 12 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Odesa oblasts, Ukraine defence forces reported on Telegram.
One of the downed drones crashed into a residential neighborhood in Odesa, destroying part of the building.
Putin unleashes strikes across southern Ukraine on anniversary of war
Russian forces unleashed drone strikes across southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in one fatality and more casualties.
At least 12 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Odesa oblasts, Ukraine defence forces reported on Telegram.
One of the downed drones crashed into a residential neighborhood in Odesa, destroying part of the building and causing a fire.
A man was killed in the attack, while rescuers managed to get his wife out of the rubble.
The woman was hospitalised in serious condition. Two other residents of the adjacent apartment were taken to the hospital with burns and other injuries, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.
Putin accused of ‘behaving like Nazis’ on two-year war anniversary
David Cameron has accused Vladimir Putin of behaving like the Nazis in a scathing attack as the world marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Speaking in New York, the foreign secretary urged Western allies to resist compromising with Russia as he addressed the UN.
“We’ve heard every excuse in the book. One minute he says it was about attacking Nazis, the next minute it was because there was a threat to Russia, then he tells us it was Nato provocation, then he says this country doesn’t really exist.
“These excuses are nonsense. It was an invasion, pure and simple. The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”
Three big lessons from two years of war
Russia expert Mark Galeotti sifts through the carnage of the bloody conflict for clues as to what will happen next:
Three big lessons from two years of war in Ukraine
When Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of 24 February two years ago, nobody knew how it would play out. Here author and Russia expert Mark Galeotti sifts through the carnage of the bloody conflict for clues as to what will happen next
Four Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to show solidarity on 2nd war anniversary
Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv today to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Belgium’s Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.
Ms Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited to join the discussion.
Russian drones hit Odesa two nights running
Russian drones attacked Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday for the second night running, hitting a residential building, triggering a fire and seriously injuring two people, the regional governor said.
“A residential building in Odesa was damaged by enemy shelling and a fire subsequently broke out,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, wrote on the Telegram app. “Two injured people were reported so far ... and they were taken to hospital in serious condition.”
Flames reached into the sky from a number of buildings.
At least three people were killed in the first attack.
Ukraine says it downed second Russian A-50 aircraft in major blow to Moscow
Ukrainian forces downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft on Friday, the air force chief said, a major win for the country as its army fights to repel persistent Russian attacks along the front line as the war enters its third year.
General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukraine’s military intelligence for helping down the Russian A-50 aircraft on Russia’s military holiday on Friday. “Congratulations to the occupiers on the Defender of the Fatherland day,” General Oleshchuk said on a sardonic note.
Ukrainian media carried footage purportedly showing a massive fire that erupted when the big warplane crashed in the Krasnodar region on the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.
Report:
Ukraine says it downed second Russian A-50 aircraft in major blow to Moscow
Ukrainian forces down early warning and control aircraft in major win as it fights back persistent Russian attacks along front line
Civilians train with military
Ukrainian civilians took part in military training for civilians organised by the ‘Right Sector’ near the city of Lviv. Right Sector said it had trained 200 people since the war started.
UK pledges £250m boost for Ukrainian artillery as war enters third year
The UK has pledged to invest almost £250m in producing artillery shells for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.
Artillery has been a key factor in Ukraine’s resistance to the invasion, and the £245m package announced on Saturday is intended to replenish Kyiv’s reserves of artillery ammunition.
Making the announcement on Saturday, the second anniversary of the start of the conflict, defence secretary Grant Shapps said Ukraine’s “steadfast determination and resilience” continued to “inspire the world”.
Report:
UK pledges £250m boost for Ukrainian artillery as war enters third year
Latest support package comes as Ukraine faces dwindling artillery supplies and uncertain support from the US
Ukraine’s forces are bloody but unbowed
Claims that Russia would replicate what it had done in Chechnya have been confounded, writes Kim Sengupta:
Two years since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian forces are bloody but unbowed
Despite the death and destruction, the spirit of the Ukrainian people still burns bright, writes Kim Sengupta
US sanctions a response to Putin’s ‘brutal war of conquest’
President Joe Biden said the sanctions come in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “brutal war of conquest” and to Alexei Navalny’s death, adding that “we in the United States are going to continue to ensure that Putin pays a price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.”
But while previous sanctions have increased costs for Russia’s ability to fight in Ukraine, they appear to have done little so far to deter Putin and it was unclear that the latest big round would significantly alter that.
In specific response to Navalny’s death, the State Department targeted three Russian officials the US says are connected to his death, including the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, who was promoted by Putin to the rank of colonel general on Monday, three days after Navalny died.
The sanctions bar the officials from traveling to the US and block access to US-owned property. But they appear largely symbolic given that the officials are unlikely to travel to or have assets or family in the West.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said to “expect more” action later related to Navalny’s death, adding that “today this just a start.”The Biden administration is levying additional sanctions as House Republicans are blocking billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine. The war is becoming entangled in US election-year politics, with former president Donald Trump voicing scepticism about the benefits of the Nato alliance and saying that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to countries that, in his view, are not pulling their weight in the alliance.
Mr Biden yesterday called on Congress to pass Ukraine aid, which has stalled since House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked votes on aid passed by the Senate for Ukraine and other countries.
“Russia is taking Ukraine territory for the first time in many months,” Biden said. “But here in America, the speaker gave the house a two week vacation. They have to come back and get this done, because failure to support Ukraine in this critical moment will never be forgotten in history.”
Mr Biden spoke later with French president Emmanuel Macron about Russia’s recent actions and the need to support Ukraine. A White House readout said they also discussed developments in the Middle East.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies