Putin accused of ‘behaving like Nazis’ on two-year war anniversary

✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin has been accused of “behaving like Nazis” in a scathing attack as the world marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Addressing the UN in New York on the eve of the anniversary, David Cameron urged Western allies to resist compromising with Russia.

He said: “We’ve heard every excuse in the book. One minute he says it was about attacking Nazis, the next minute it was because there was a threat to Russia, then he tells us it was Nato provocation, then he says this country doesn’t really exist.

“The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”

It comes as Russian forces unleashed drone strikes across southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in one fatality and more casualties.

At least 12 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Odesa oblasts, Ukraine defence forces reported on Telegram.

One of the downed drones crashed into a residential neighborhood in Odesa, destroying part of the building.