Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘closing in on Bakhmut’ from three sides
Zelensky vows to keep defending city: ‘It is impossible for us to give up’
Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to keep defending the city.
The Russian defence ministry said its forces had secured two blocks in western districts and airborne units were providing reinforcements to the north and south.
Ukrainian colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi shared images on the Telegram messaging app of him poring over a map with three other uniformed men, with the caption “Bakhmut frontline. Our defence continues.”
“We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines,” he wrote.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner military force which is leading the Bakhmut assault, has claimed to control 80 per cent of the city while Kyiv has repeatedly denied claims its troops are poised to withdraw.
“It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this will expand the battlefront and will give the Russian forces and Wagner chances to seize more of our lands,” said Zelensky in an interview with the Al Arabiya news channel published on Sunday.
Zelensky vows to keep defending Bakhmut
Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to keep defending Bakhmut as Moscow claimed to be advancing in the eastern Ukrainian city.
“It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this will expand the battle front and will give the Russian forces and Wagner chances to seize more of our lands,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview with the Al Arabiya news channel published on Sunday. Russia sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to more advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi shared images on the Telegram messaging app of him poring over a map with three other uniformed men, with the caption “Bakhmut frontline. Our defence continues. “We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines,” he wrote.
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
Russia on Sunday claimed its forces had advanced in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, all but destroyed in some of the bloodiest combat of the 14-month war, as Kyiv said it was holding on on the frontline.
The Russian defence ministry said its forces had secured two blocks in western districts of Bakhmut and airborne units were providing reinforcements to the north and south.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner military force which is leading the Bakhmut assault, has previously claimed 80 per cent control of the city.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Monday, 24 April 2023 where we provide the latest on Russian invasion of Ukraine.
