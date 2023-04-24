✕ Close Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to keep defending the city.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had secured two blocks in western districts and airborne units were providing reinforcements to the north and south.

Ukrainian colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi shared images on the Telegram messaging app of him poring over a map with three other uniformed men, with the caption “Bakhmut frontline. Our defence continues.”

“We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines,” he wrote.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner military force which is leading the Bakhmut assault, has claimed to control 80 per cent of the city while Kyiv has repeatedly denied claims its troops are poised to withdraw.

“It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this will expand the battlefront and will give the Russian forces and Wagner chances to seize more of our lands,” said Zelensky in an interview with the Al Arabiya news channel published on Sunday.