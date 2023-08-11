✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

Nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 town and villages near the northeastern front line of Ukraine were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture the territory.

The local military administration in Kharkiv’s Kupiansk district asked residents to evacuate or sign a document saying they would stay at their own risk.

“Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces in Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” the city administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia, at least one person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries as a Russian missile struck a hotel frequented by UN officials.

“I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago,” said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin is considering attending the G20 summit in person, a Kremlin source has claimed.

The summit is set to take place in September in New Delhi, India, focusing on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”