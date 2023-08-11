Ukraine-Russia war – live: Thousands evacuated from Kharkiv as missile hits hotel used by UN in Zaporizhzhia
Nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 town and villages near the northeastern front line of Ukraine were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture the territory.
The local military administration in Kharkiv’s Kupiansk district asked residents to evacuate or sign a document saying they would stay at their own risk.
“Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces in Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” the city administration said.
In Zaporizhzhia, at least one person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries as a Russian missile struck a hotel frequented by UN officials.
“I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago,” said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin is considering attending the G20 summit in person, a Kremlin source has claimed.
The summit is set to take place in September in New Delhi, India, focusing on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”
Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines are reportedly set to return home after more than six months of training by the UK military forces.
The training was announced by British prime minister Rishi Sunak during the Ukrainian president's visit to the UK in February.
The marines will head to the frontline after being trained in amphibious landings - using inflatable boats to conduct beach raids, Sky News reported.
The commandos were reportedly trained the use of Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons (NLAW) and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
The founder of Russia's largest technology company condemned Moscow's war in Ukraine, in a rare move against president Vladimir Putin.
Arkady Volozh, who left Yandex last year, in a statement called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "barbaric".
"I am categorically against it," he said, adding: " I have to take my share of responsibility for the country’s actions."
The billionaire lives in Israel and has previously faced criticism for not publicly speaking out against the war.
Ukrainian troops launch surprise raid across Dnipro River
Ukrainian forces broke through Russia’s defensive lines after launching a surprise raid across the Dnipro River.
The river divides liberated Ukrainian territory on one bank and Russian-occupied land on the other, and for months it has served as part of the front line in southern Ukraine.
Russian military bloggers said that up to seven boats, each carrying up to six troops, arrived on the Russian-occupied bank, apparently under the cover of darkness, and advanced 800m.
Blogger Trinadtsatyi, posting on the Telegram messaging app to more than 150,000 followers, said a number of Russian soldiers were allegedly killed or taken captive during the raid. Images circulating on social media appeared to show captured soldiers.
Chris Stevenson has more.
Charting Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group through the Ukraine war
Since Vladimir Putin’s rise to power as Russia’s president 23 years ago, few things have rocked his leadership as much as the Wagner mercenaries, when they barrelled towards Moscow.
The “army within an army” who had been ruthlessly grinding away for months at the vanguard of some of the bloodiest fighting in eastern flanks Ukraine were now on the verge of triggering a war within a war - this time, against the Kremlin.
But the Russian president was spared that when the mutiny was halted in its tracks about 125 miles from the capital, in a deal between the leader of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin – brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Prigozhin himself was due to head to Belarus – although he has been pictured in Russia since – with an invitation for Wagner fighters to gather in Belarus.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.
One killed as Russian missile hits hotel used by UN in Zaporizhzhia
A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia last evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured.
National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7.20 pm local time. At least four children were among the 16 injured, the authorities said.
"Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The UN Nations staff used the hotel when they worked in the town, said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, in an emailed statement.
"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago," she said.
"I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia."
Poland to double troops at border with Belarus
The Polish government announced that it is planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.
In an interview with state news agency PAP, a deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik announced the decision and accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration.
He said migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area is growing, although it cannot compare to the situation two years ago.
More here.
Thursday recap: Russia intercepts drones heading for Moscow for the second straight day
Russian air defense systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day, officials said, with the attack disrupting flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.
One drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine.
No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
Domodedovo airport, south of the city, halted flights for more than two hours and Vnukovo airport, southwest of the city, stopped flights for more than two and a half hours and redirected some incoming aircraft to other airports, according to Russian news agencies.
Biden ‘to ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine'
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a source has told The Associated Press.
The last such request from the White House, made in November, was met and then some — Congress approved more than what Biden had requested. But there’s a different dynamic this time.
A political divide on the issue has grown, with the GOP-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party’s leader Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.
