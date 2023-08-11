Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv tells Putin and Moscow to expect ‘daily’ attacks after latest drone shot down
Moscow said the drone was jammed, causing it to crash, as it flew towards its target
Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow
A spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence has said Moscow should expect “daily attacks”, after the Russian government announced a drone headed towards the capital was shot down on Friday.
The MoD said a Ukrainian drone was jammed, causing it to crash, as it flew towards its target in Moscow
Andriy Yusov told Kyiv Post that “the concept of security is increasingly distant from the residents of Moscow”, adding that the Russian air defence system is “ineffective, outdated, and cannot adequately respond to modern challenges”.
The airspace over two Russian airports was also temporarily closed on Friday, in a move that the RIA state news agency said was caused by suspected drone flights.
It was not immediately known whether the two incidents were related.
The news of a foiled drone attack on Moscow comes one day after Russia’s emergency service reported a warehouse near Vladimir Putin’s official residence and the Vnukovo airport was on fire.
According to a report by TASS news agency, the warehouse is located 6.5 kms (4 miles) away from Putin’s presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.
Ukrainian troops launch surprise raid across Dnipro River and break through some of Russia’s defences
Ukrainian forces broke through Russia’s defensive lines after launching a surprise raid across the Dnipro River.
The river divides liberated Ukrainian territory on one bank and Russian-occupied land on the other, and for months it has served as part of the front line in southern Ukraine.
Russian military bloggers suggest some of Moscow’s soldiers were either killed or captured in the raid.
Chris Stevenson has the full story:
Mr Yosov added: “Perhaps this trend will lead the residents of Moscow to some correct conclusions – whether or not to believe Russian television and Russian propaganda, and whether or not to continue to support the criminal regime.”
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
In a rare interview the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has spoken to Independent TV about her work rebuilding Ukraine in the middle of war, the pressures on her family and concerns for the future of her country.
From the presidential palace, she told The Independent’s Bel Trew about the need to reconstruct cities despite the fighting raging on, about building cutting-edge facilities to treat the country’s’ war-wounded and fighting stigma on trauma around the country.
Follow the story here:
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
Ukraine downs one out of four Russian hypersonic missiles in air strike, military says
The Ukrainian air force shot down one out of four hypersonic missiles fired by Russia on Friday at a military airfield in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, the military said.
“One X-47 (hypersonic) missile was destroyed within the Kyiv region. The rest hit near the airfield. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and one of the missiles hit a residential area,” it said on the Telegram messaging app.
Wagner tracker: Charting Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group through the Ukraine war
From Bucha to the battle for Bakhmut, we track Wagner’s bloody role in Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Russia says it hit mercenary quarters in Zaporizhzhia
Russia‘s defence ministry said on Friday its forces hit a location where “foreign mercenaries” were quartered in Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region, after Kyiv said a Russian missile struck a hotel on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured.
Local media reported the damaged building was Reikartz Hotel in the Zaporizhzhia city centre on the bank of the Dnipro River.
Child killed in Russian air strike in western Ukraine, governor says
A Russian missile strike crashed into the grounds of a house in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk on Friday, killing an eight-year-old boy, the governor and state prosecutors said.
“There are wounded (people) including a child who was brought to hospital in critical condition. Medics did everything possible, but unfortunately the child’s life could not be saved,” governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
ICYMI: Warehouse near Putin’s home on fire
Russia’s emergency service said on Thursday a warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow between Vladimir Putin’s official residence and the Vnukovo airport, was reportedly on fire.
According to a report by TASS news agency, it bwas not immediately clear how how the fire had started in the warehouse, located 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away from Putin’s presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.
As of around midnight Moscow time, the size of the fire was 21,500 sq ft, TASS said citing an emergency service statement.
