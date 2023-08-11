✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

A spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence has said Moscow should expect “daily attacks”, after the Russian government announced a drone headed towards the capital was shot down on Friday.

The MoD said a Ukrainian drone was jammed, causing it to crash, as it flew towards its target in Moscow

Andriy Yusov told Kyiv Post that “the concept of security is increasingly distant from the residents of Moscow”, adding that the Russian air defence system is “ineffective, outdated, and cannot adequately respond to modern challenges”.

The airspace over two Russian airports was also temporarily closed on Friday, in a move that the RIA state news agency said was caused by suspected drone flights.

It was not immediately known whether the two incidents were related.

The news of a foiled drone attack on Moscow comes one day after Russia’s emergency service reported a warehouse near Vladimir Putin’s official residence and the Vnukovo airport was on fire.

According to a report by TASS news agency, the warehouse is located 6.5 kms (4 miles) away from Putin’s presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.