Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Vladimir Putin has lashed out at western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, calling them “mad and thoughtless” and an “economic blitzkrieg”.

But the Russian president claimed they were “more harmful” to those imposing them.

Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia to punish the nation for its war on Ukraine.

In other news, Boris Johnson has offered Ukraine a major armed forces training operation he believes could “change the equation” against the Russian invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

In talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister said the UK could train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days.

“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.