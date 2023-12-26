✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Russia has shipped nuclear weapons to Belarus in a move intended to deter what Minsk claims to be Polish aggression in the region.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said the shipments were completed in October, but did not give details of how many weapons were sent or where they have been deployed.

Mr Lukashenko claimed hosting Russian nuclear weapons was intended to deter aggression by neighbouring Nato member Poland.

Poland has given Kyiv military, economic and political support ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Polish ministry of defence was approached for comment.

It comes after Ukraine claimed it downed five Russian fighter jets in three days, which would be one of the biggest weekly losses for the Russian air force since the war began.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for a massive air attack on the Crimean town of Feodosia early on Tuesday, damaging Vladimir Putin’s fleet parked in the port area as powerful explosions rocked the region.