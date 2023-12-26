Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv blows up major Russian vessel as Putin’s nuclear weapon shipment to Belarus complete
Ukrainian air force says attack destroyed major Russian Navy vessel, the landing ship Novocherkask
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Russia has shipped nuclear weapons to Belarus in a move intended to deter what Minsk claims to be Polish aggression in the region.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said the shipments were completed in October, but did not give details of how many weapons were sent or where they have been deployed.
Mr Lukashenko claimed hosting Russian nuclear weapons was intended to deter aggression by neighbouring Nato member Poland.
Poland has given Kyiv military, economic and political support ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Polish ministry of defence was approached for comment.
It comes after Ukraine claimed it downed five Russian fighter jets in three days, which would be one of the biggest weekly losses for the Russian air force since the war began.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for a massive air attack on the Crimean town of Feodosia early on Tuesday, damaging Vladimir Putin’s fleet parked in the port area as powerful explosions rocked the region.
Ukrainian refugees falling victim to ‘extremely sophisticated’ UK visa scam, charities warn
Ukrainian refugees are arriving at UK airports with fake visas and false promises of a Homes for Ukraine sponsor family after being targeted by “extremely sophisticated” scams, charities have warned, Andy Gregory reports.
Charities told The Independent that they are dealing with increasing numbers of cases in which Ukrainians have been tricked into paying hundreds of pounds for letters giving them “permission to travel” to the UK and fake British visas, by criminals taking advantage of their desperation to leave.
The visas are impossible to identify as fraudulent by sight, meaning that Ukrainians are permitted to travel by airline staff, only to be told by Border Force that their documents are not valid, according to the charity Settled, which says it is now dealing with between one and five such cases each week.
Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukraine’s air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.
The report said the attacks were aimed at southern and central regions of Ukraine, but that no casualties were immediately known. It said that 31 drones were launched in all, but details of what the three that weren’t intercepted may have struck weren’t given.
A summary from the Ukrainian presidential office said that one civilian was killed and at least four wounded in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours.
Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons shipments are completed
US welcomes Russia's Navalny being located
The United States welcomed reports that jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had been located but remained “deeply concerned” about his well-being, the U.S. State Department said, calling for his immediate release.
Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokeswoman said on Monday, after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.
Navalny’s allies had been preparing for his expected transfer to a “special regime” colony, the harshest grade in Russia’s prison system, and had said earlier he had not been seen by his lawyers since Dec. 6, raising alarm about his fate.
Russia Today host ‘poisioned’
Former Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on 24 December Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) on 25 December.
The source did not comment on whether HUR was involved in the alleged poisoning. Krasovsky reported that his health began worsening early last week. HUR spokespeople did not respond to the Kyiv Independent’s requests to comment.
“In the beginning of the week I had a stomach ache, I started to feel sick, then fainted. I was taken to a clinic. I am gradually recovering,” Mr Krasovsky wrote in a post on Telegram.
Ukraine proposes terminating Belarus free trade agreement
Ukraine’s government has proposed to parliament terminating a free trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said.
The move to cancel the agreement was taken “in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances.... involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine”, he said on the Telegram messaging app.
The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty. After Russia’s invasion, Ukraine suspended its trade relations with Minsk.
Grant Shapps: Ukraine celebrates Christmas with Britain
The UK defence minister has recognised Ukraine celebrating Christmas on 25 December in a move away from Russian cultural traditions.
“For the first time Ukraine celebrates Christmas with us on the 25 December. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians will spend Christmas away from family on the frontlines in a battle for freedom,” Grant Shapps said on X.
“But they are not alone. We’re standing with them today & everyday until victory,” he added. Ukraine has celebrated Christmas on 7 January, in line with the Julian calendar, since 1917. It is the first time Kyiv has celebrated Christmas on 25 December since then.
Russian cruise missile shot down over Ukraine
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 25 December, Ukraine’s Operational Command East said it had in a statement.
Ukraine’s Air Force announced the cruise missile was flying in Kryvyi Rih direction at 3.39pm local time. The air raid siren was over for the oblast seven minutes later.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak later confirmed that the missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district on Telegram.
