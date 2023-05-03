✕ Close WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers get targeted by rockets near Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he was not informed by the White House about a leak of secret US documents about the war in Ukraine, until the information was already out in the public domain.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.

“It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he added.

It comes as a fuel depot facility was set ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar near Crimea in the early hours today.

The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty, the local governor said. The facility is a critical supply route for Russia into Crimea.

A similar attack had struck the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday where a Russian fuel storage facility was struck with drones.

Meanwhile, Washington is set to unveil a new $300m (£240m) package of military aid for Ukraine, including a short-range air launched rocket and 155-mm Howitzer cannons.