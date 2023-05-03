Ukraine-Russia news – live: White House did not inform Kyiv of Pentagon leaks, says Zelensky
Secret leaks not good for Washington’s reputation, says Ukrainian president
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he was not informed by the White House about a leak of secret US documents about the war in Ukraine, until the information was already out in the public domain.
“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.
“It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he added.
It comes as a fuel depot facility was set ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar near Crimea in the early hours today.
The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty, the local governor said. The facility is a critical supply route for Russia into Crimea.
A similar attack had struck the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday where a Russian fuel storage facility was struck with drones.
Meanwhile, Washington is set to unveil a new $300m (£240m) package of military aid for Ukraine, including a short-range air launched rocket and 155-mm Howitzer cannons.
Ukraine monitoring evasion of sanctions by Russia, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky held an internal meeting on strengthening sanctions on Russia by Ukraine and its allies yesterday.
“We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state is trying to circumvent sanctions, recording each such direction, and working together with our partners to block it. We are preparing a large sanctions package. The decision will be made soon,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Putin’s forces fail in attacking Kyiv overnight, all drones downed
Russia attempted to attack Kyiv using drones for the third time in six days last night but saw its efforts repelled, the city’s authorities said today.
“All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital,” Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing initial details.
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all Russian drones, officials in Kyiv said. No immediate casualties or destruction have been reported.
Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies clearing only at dawn.
The attack by Russia mostly included Iranian-made Shahed drones, it added. It was not immediately known how many drones were shot down.
White House did not inform Ukraine of Pentagon leaks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said the White House did not inform his administration or him about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.
“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying.
Calling it “unprofitable” for Ukraine, he said: “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”
The materials posted online offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov has downplayed the negative impact of the Pentagon document leaks and said it contained a mixture of true and false information about his country’s military.
Fuel depot explodes in Russia's Krasnodar
A fuel storage facility near a key bridge in Russia’s southwestern region of Krasnodar has been set ablaze in the early hours today, officials said.
“The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty,” Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar, which lies across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.
No immediate casualties have been reported so far.
Preliminary visuals of the explosion showed flames and black smoke billowing over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of “flammable” in videos posted on Russian social media.
The blaze broke out in the village of Volna, in the Temryuk administrative district, the governor said.
The facility lies close to the Crimean Bridge, or the Kerch Strait bridge, that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimea peninsula it annexed in 2014 from Ukraine.
“Every effort is being made to prevent the fire from spreading further,” Mr Kondratyev added. “There is no threat to residents of the village.”
The Murdochs chatted to Zelensky before firing Tucker Carlson
Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan both spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky in the months before Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, a major critic of the Ukrainian president, according to reports.
The 92-year-old News Corp executive chairman held an “unreported” call with Mr Zelensky earlier this spring, reported Semafor.
During the conversation, they reportedly discussed Ukraine’s conflict with Russia as well as the March 2022 deaths of Fox News Journalists Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova in the country.
Rupert Murdoch was reportedly “disturbed” with Mr Carlson’s stance on Ukraine
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emphatically stressed his support for military aid to Ukraine on Monday, blistering Russia‘s “killing of the children” and distancing himself from some in his party who oppose additional major U.S. aid to stave off the Russian invasion.
In Israel on his first trip abroad as speaker, McCarthy flatly rejected a suggestion at a news conference that he does not support sending military and financial aid to Ukraine — and he amplified his positions on other issues back home, including his demand for debt limit negotiations with President Joe Biden.
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy-assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. He did not detail how the intelligence community derived the number.
What really happened at Chernobyl? How the world's worst nuclear accident happened
Decades after the catastrophe, now a byword for state secrecy, crucial elements remain a mystery, Andy Gregory writes.
Russian defense chief wants wartime missile output doubled
Russia’s defense chief on Tuesday urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly feel an ammunition crunch.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at a meeting with top military brass, said the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner.
But, Shoigu added, “right now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.”
Ludicrous to say Ukraine's Nato membership is provocative to Russia – Johnson
It is ludicrous to say Ukraine’s Nato membership is provocative to Russia and the UK Government should support an application from Kyiv, former prime minister Boris Johnson has said.
He told MPs the next meeting of Nato heads in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July will be an “important test” of the military alliance’s willingness to “fulfil its long-standing promises to Ukraine”.
He said Kyiv should be invited to make the “necessary preparations” to join “as soon as possible” for the sake of “clarity” and “peace” in Europe.
